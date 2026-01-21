How to get La Liga 2026 tickets: Villarreal vs Real Madrid, upcoming fixtures, prices & more

We’re set for a drama-filled conclusion to the Spanish football season over the coming months, with just eight points separating the top-4 sides at the halfway mark. There are numerous epic encounters to look forward to, including Villarreal vs Real Madrid (January 24), Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona vs Real Madrid.

La Liga is adored by football fans all the over globe. Millions sit glued to their screens watching the sublime Spanish league matches each and every week of the season. While Barcelona and Real Madrid tend to grab the headlines and entice the world-class players, all the top-tier sides have the capacity to turn on the style and produce memorable performances.

It’s going to be an unmissable few months of La Liga action, and you could make your Spanish football dreams come true by securing a ticket to an upcoming match. Let GOAL give you all the latest ticket information, including where to buy them and how much they will cost.

Upcoming La Liga 2026 matches

Below, you can find some of the upcoming standout La Liga fixtures:

Date Fixture (CET) Venue Tickets Sat, Jan 24 Villarreal vs Real Madrid (9pm) Estadio de la Ceramica (Villarreal) Tickets Sun, Jan 25 Atletico Madrid vs Mallorca (2pm CET) Metropolitano Stadium (Madrid) Tickets Barcelona vs Real Oviedo (4.15pm CET) Camp Nou (Barcelona) Tickets Sat, Jan 31 Osasuna vs Villarreal (4.15pm) Estadio El Sadar (Pamplona) Tickets Levante vs Atletico Madrid (6.30pm) Estadio Ciudad de Valencia (Valencia) Tickets Elche vs Barcelona (9pm) Estadio Martínez Valero (Elche) Tickets Sun, Feb 1 Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano (2pm) Bernabeu (Madrid) Tickets Sun, Feb 8 Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis (TBC) Metropolitano Stadium (Madrid) Tickets Barcelona vs Mallorca (TBC) Camp Nou (Barcelona) Tickets Valencia vs Real Madrid (TBC) Mestalla Stadium (Valencia) Tickets Villarreal vs Espanyol (TBC) Estadio de la Ceramica (Villarreal) Tickets

How to buy La Liga tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for La Liga games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. To purchase La Liga tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official club websites, where you will then need to navigate to the 'Tickets' section.

Tickets are often released a few weeks before each match and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. You can also purchase tickets at physical ticket offices, which are often located at or near the clubs' stadiums. Some clubs also have points of sale located at various spots around the cities where they are based.

If tickets are sold out on official channels or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.

How much are La Liga tickets?

The cost of La Liga tickets vary widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures by category, with marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as the Madrid derby (Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid) and El Clasico (Barcelona vs Real Madrid) falling into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

Below, GOAL has broken down the 2025-2026 La Liga clubs, their home stadiums and average matchday ticket prices:

La Liga ticket prices 2025-26 by club

Club Stadium& Ticket Price Range (Adult) Alaves Mendizorrotza €13 - €59 Athletic Bilbao San Mames €30 - €110 Atletico Madrid Metropolitano €30 - €150 Barcelona Camp Nou €46 - €149 Celta Vigo Balaidos €20 - €80 Elche Martinez Valero €25 - €90 Espanyol RCDE Stadium €30 - €100 Getafe Coliseum €40 - €95 Girona Montilivi €35-€64 Levante Ciutat de Valencia €30 - €90 Mallorca Mallorca Son Moix €40 - €95 Osasuna El Sadar €40 - €140 Rayo Vallecano Vallecas €20 - €90 Real Betis La Cartuja €20 - €90 Real Madrid Santiago Bernabeu €20 - €90 Real Oviedo Carlos Tartiere €21 - €75 Real Sociedad Anoeta €25 - €60 Sevilla Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan €45 - €165 Valencia Mestalla €30 - €100 Villarreal La Ceramica €20 - €50



While these are the official list prices, the overwhelming demand for some La Liga fixtures means fans may need to turn to secondary resale options, such as StubHub. Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to its date. Tickets are currently available from €9 upwards.

What to expect from La Liga 2026?

Watching the sensational Spanish action on TV is of course exhilarating, but nothing gets the blood pumping around the veins like being in the stadium itself, cheering on the scintillating stars as they weave their magic in front of your very eyes. It’s every football fan’s dream to see Kylian Mbappe light up the Bernabeu after unleashing an unstoppable strike or to be at the Camp Nou to witness Lamine Yamal going on a mind-blowing mazy run down the wing.

It was no surprise that Barcelona and Real Madrid filled the top-2 slots in the table last season. The two Spanish giants have finished ahead of the chasing pack in each of the last four campaigns. Barcelona would hold their nerve and eventually reign supreme, claiming their 28th La Liga crown.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid are setting the pace once again this season, Villarreal have been a surprise package and they along with Atletico Madrid, still remain in the title hunt. The underdogs cannot afford to let any cheap points slip through their fingers over the coming weeks and months though, if they are to keep their dreams alive and must also prise points away from their title rivals if they to are to stay in contention.

How to buy La Liga hospitality tickets

If you want to buy La Liga hospitality tickets, it’s worth checking out the club’s official site. Hospitality options differ depending on which team you're going to see and what package you want to buy. Food and beverages are often included in all packages, with fine dining experiences available in the higher-range options. The more exclusive alternatives also include seats with premium views of the match.

How can I watch or stream La Liga matches?

Premier Sports boasts the rights to show La Liga matches live on TV and online in the UK during the 2025/26 season. You can live stream La Liga matches on Premier Sports Player, which can be accessed on a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Since 2021, ESPN+ has held the rights in the United States to screen Spain’s La Liga action. All matches are available exclusively via ESPN+, and some selected matches also air across the general ESPN networks each season

Fubo is a top-quality streaming service that now has ESPN included in all its packages, so it offers access to La Liga matches and a whole world of sports. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel, and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox.