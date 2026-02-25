Goal.com
Cole Palmer of Chelsea lifts the UEFA Conference League trophyGetty Images
Rob Norcup

How to buy Chelsea 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices & season tickets

Check out how you could watch Chelsea in live action this season

Chelsea ended last season on a high. With the 2025-26 Premier League season entering its decisive final months, Chelsea remains one of the most sought-after tickets in world football. Under the leadership of Liam Rosenior, the Blues are navigating a high-stakes spring schedule that includes a pursuit of a top-four finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. 

Following last season’s European success, the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge has reached a fever pitch as fans flock to see a revamped squad featuring the likes of Estêvão, João Pedro, and Cole Palmer.

How can you get your hands on tickets to see Chelsea in action next season, as they go in search of glory on both domestic and European fronts? Let GOAL show you what options you have for seeing the Blues play live during the 2025/26 campaign.

Upcoming Chelsea 2026 fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (GMT)FixtureCompetitionTickets
Sun 1 Mar, 16:30at Arsenal (A)Premier LeagueTickets
Wed 4 Mar, 20:00at Aston Villa (A)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 7 Mar, 17:45at Wrexham (A)FA Cup 5th RoundTickets
10/11 Mar, 20:00TBD (First Leg)Champions League R16Tickets
Sat 14 Mar, 17:30vs Newcastle United (H)Premier LeagueTickets
17/18 Mar, 20:00TBD (Second Leg)Champions League R16Tickets
Sat 21 Mar, 17:30at Everton (A)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 11 Apr, TBCvs Manchester City (H)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 18 Apr, TBCvs Manchester United (H)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 2 May, TBCvs Nottingham Forest (H)Premier LeagueTickets
Sat 9 May, TBCat Liverpool (A)Premier LeagueTickets
Sun 17 May, TBCvs Tottenham Hotspur (H)Premier League (Derby)Tickets
Sun 24 May, 16:00at Sunderland (A)Premier League (Final Day)Tickets

How to buy Chelsea 2026 tickets?

There are multiple ticketing options for Chelsea games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. 

Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE

You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages. 

  1. First to season ticket holders
  2. Then to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases 
  3. And, then to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Chelsea tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub as a way of securing themselves a seat.

How much are Chelsea 2025/26 tickets?

Chelsea categorise their matches according to demand and status, from Category AA-G. The prices listed below are for Category AA fixtures, which are the highest-rated matches Chelsea will play.

Adult Chelsea fans looking for a seat at Stamford Bridge on a single-game basis will struggle to find tickets for less than £40 (restricted-view seats are usually less than £30, though). This figure will rise further depending on factors such as seat location, fixture, date and opponent.

The same seat may be priced differently from game to game, while the high demand for Chelsea tickets in general means most options could be sold out even before fans can take a look. Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

AreaAdultOver 65JuniorY-Adult
East Upper£78.00 £39.00£39.00£59.00
East Lower£52.00 £26.00£26.00£39.00
West Lower£78.00 N/AN/AN/A
Matthew Harding Upper£71.00 N/AN/AN/A
Matthew Harding Lower£66.00 N/AN/A£49.50
Shed Upper£71.00N/AN/AN/A
Shed Lower£66.00 N/AN/A£49.50
Restricted View East Upper£52.00 N/AN/AN/A
Restricted View MH Lower£27.00 N/AN/AN/A

How to get Chelsea season tickets?

A season ticket is the only way to ensure you’ll be at Stamford Bridge for every one of Chelsea's Premier League home games during the 2025/26 season. It guarantees the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the thrilling league action. Adult season tickets cost from approximately £700 upwards, with concessions available for seniors and juniors.

The demand for season tickets at Stamford Bridge far exceeds the supply however, making them incredibly difficult to obtain. It’s no exaggeration to say they’re like gold dust.

In order to kick off the process of applying for a Chelsea season ticket, you need to be a club member. After that, you need a lot of dedication and a lot of luck.

There isn't a waiting list for season tickets; instead, Chelsea FC uses a Loyalty Points system, which requires applicants to attend numerous CFC football matches during the season. However, even if you meet the points requirement, there is no guarantee that your application will be successful.

At present, Chelsea has around 28,000 season ticket holders, representing a significant portion of Stamford Bridge’s 40,341 capacity. The vast majority of those current holders renew their season tickets before each season. With more than 100,000 members, there is intense competition for the approximately 5,000 remaining tickets available for members each match. As a result, only a tiny percentage of fans accumulate enough points to apply for a season ticket.

How to get Chelsea hospitality tickets & packages?

For a luxury matchday experience at Stamford Bridge, why not step up and enjoy one of the club's hospitality options?

With a range of packages to choose from, stretching from casual buffet course options with your seat through to the privacy of a private viewing box, there’s something to suit all tastes and wallets among their selection. You don’t have to make your plans months in advance, as hospitality options can be booked at short notice if still available. It allows you to spring a last-minute surprise trip to Stamford Bridge for a luxury experience if you so wish.

Remember, however, more popular fixtures are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the hospitality section of the club’s site, so you know what your individual options are.

Where to stay around Stamford Bridge

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Stamford Bridge and across the wider London area.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

History of Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge is a football stadium in Fulham, West London, and it's been the home of Premier League club Chelsea since 1905. 

With a capacity of 40,341, it is the 11th largest football stadium in England. It has undergone major changes over the years, most recently in the 1990s when it was renovated into a modern, all-seater stadium. 

Stamford Bridge has also hosted numerous other sports down the years, including cricket, rugby union, rugby league, speedway, greyhound racing, baseball and American football.

Frequently asked questions

Due to high demand, it won’t be easy to get your hands on tickets for Chelsea’s Premier League matches, with only a finite pool of seats available for each game. Unsurprisingly, that can lead many fans to head to resale sites such as StubHub or Viagogo in their efforts to purchase match tickets. The best way to obtain Chelsea tickets is to ensure you have a club membership and then plan in advance which matches you’d prefer to go to by checking the list of games on the club site’s ticket section. You also may find it easier to book seats for midweek European matches or domestic cup competitions.

The best way to buy cheap Chelsea tickets is to firstly go to the club’s official site and then look for available tickets in the cheaper stands/sections of Stamford Bridge. You will almost definitely need to be signed up as a club member though. Second-hand resale sites such as SeatPick may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get. 

Yes, you can choose from the classic stadium tour, the museum and stadium tour, or even a VIP private tour with a two-course meal. Tours are generally available daily, except on match days and the day before a home match. A standard tour, including entry to the Chelsea FC Museum, costs £32.00 for adults and £24.00 for concessions (students, seniors, and disabled visitors) when pre-booked.

Unlike most other Premier League clubs, you do not have to be a member to purchase tickets to watch the Blues at Stamford Bridge. However, members are given priority in booking tickets and also enjoy lower prices than non-members, making it worth the while to invest in a membership if you hope to attend more than one match. There are several brackets of memberships, ranging from adult options through those for juniors. Each come with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased.

