How to buy Chelsea 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices & season tickets

Chelsea ended last season on a high. With the 2025-26 Premier League season entering its decisive final months, Chelsea remains one of the most sought-after tickets in world football. Under the leadership of Liam Rosenior, the Blues are navigating a high-stakes spring schedule that includes a pursuit of a top-four finish and a return to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

Following last season’s European success, the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge has reached a fever pitch as fans flock to see a revamped squad featuring the likes of Estêvão, João Pedro, and Cole Palmer.

How can you get your hands on tickets to see Chelsea in action next season, as they go in search of glory on both domestic and European fronts? Let GOAL show you what options you have for seeing the Blues play live during the 2025/26 campaign.

Upcoming Chelsea 2026 fixtures & tickets

Date & Time (GMT) Fixture Competition Tickets Sun 1 Mar, 16:30 at Arsenal (A) Premier League Tickets Wed 4 Mar, 20:00 at Aston Villa (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 7 Mar, 17:45 at Wrexham (A) FA Cup 5th Round Tickets 10/11 Mar, 20:00 TBD (First Leg) Champions League R16 Tickets Sat 14 Mar, 17:30 vs Newcastle United (H) Premier League Tickets 17/18 Mar, 20:00 TBD (Second Leg) Champions League R16 Tickets Sat 21 Mar, 17:30 at Everton (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 11 Apr, TBC vs Manchester City (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 18 Apr, TBC vs Manchester United (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 2 May, TBC vs Nottingham Forest (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 9 May, TBC at Liverpool (A) Premier League Tickets Sun 17 May, TBC vs Tottenham Hotspur (H) Premier League (Derby) Tickets Sun 24 May, 16:00 at Sunderland (A) Premier League (Final Day) Tickets

How to buy Chelsea 2026 tickets?

There are multiple ticketing options for Chelsea games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages.

You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages.

First to season ticket holders Then to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases And, then to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Chelsea tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub as a way of securing themselves a seat.

How much are Chelsea 2025/26 tickets?

Chelsea categorise their matches according to demand and status, from Category AA-G. The prices listed below are for Category AA fixtures, which are the highest-rated matches Chelsea will play.

Adult Chelsea fans looking for a seat at Stamford Bridge on a single-game basis will struggle to find tickets for less than £40 (restricted-view seats are usually less than £30, though). This figure will rise further depending on factors such as seat location, fixture, date and opponent.

The same seat may be priced differently from game to game, while the high demand for Chelsea tickets in general means most options could be sold out even before fans can take a look. Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

Area Adult Over 65 Junior Y-Adult East Upper £78.00 £39.00 £39.00 £59.00 East Lower £52.00 £26.00 £26.00 £39.00 West Lower £78.00 N/A N/A N/A Matthew Harding Upper £71.00 N/A N/A N/A Matthew Harding Lower £66.00 N/A N/A £49.50 Shed Upper £71.00 N/A N/A N/A Shed Lower £66.00 N/A N/A £49.50 Restricted View East Upper £52.00 N/A N/A N/A Restricted View MH Lower £27.00 N/A N/A N/A

How to get Chelsea season tickets?

A season ticket is the only way to ensure you’ll be at Stamford Bridge for every one of Chelsea's Premier League home games during the 2025/26 season. It guarantees the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the thrilling league action. Adult season tickets cost from approximately £700 upwards, with concessions available for seniors and juniors.

The demand for season tickets at Stamford Bridge far exceeds the supply however, making them incredibly difficult to obtain. It’s no exaggeration to say they’re like gold dust.

In order to kick off the process of applying for a Chelsea season ticket, you need to be a club member. After that, you need a lot of dedication and a lot of luck.

There isn't a waiting list for season tickets; instead, Chelsea FC uses a Loyalty Points system, which requires applicants to attend numerous CFC football matches during the season. However, even if you meet the points requirement, there is no guarantee that your application will be successful.

At present, Chelsea has around 28,000 season ticket holders, representing a significant portion of Stamford Bridge’s 40,341 capacity. The vast majority of those current holders renew their season tickets before each season. With more than 100,000 members, there is intense competition for the approximately 5,000 remaining tickets available for members each match. As a result, only a tiny percentage of fans accumulate enough points to apply for a season ticket.

How to get Chelsea hospitality tickets & packages?

For a luxury matchday experience at Stamford Bridge, why not step up and enjoy one of the club's hospitality options?

With a range of packages to choose from, stretching from casual buffet course options with your seat through to the privacy of a private viewing box, there’s something to suit all tastes and wallets among their selection. You don’t have to make your plans months in advance, as hospitality options can be booked at short notice if still available. It allows you to spring a last-minute surprise trip to Stamford Bridge for a luxury experience if you so wish.

Remember, however, more popular fixtures are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the hospitality section of the club’s site, so you know what your individual options are.

Where to stay around Stamford Bridge

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around Stamford Bridge and across the wider London area.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

History of Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge is a football stadium in Fulham, West London, and it's been the home of Premier League club Chelsea since 1905.

With a capacity of 40,341, it is the 11th largest football stadium in England. It has undergone major changes over the years, most recently in the 1990s when it was renovated into a modern, all-seater stadium.

Stamford Bridge has also hosted numerous other sports down the years, including cricket, rugby union, rugby league, speedway, greyhound racing, baseball and American football.