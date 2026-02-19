How to buy FA Cup Final 2026 tickets: Team predictions, ticket prices & more

Football fans across the globe will be glued to their screens in their millions on May 16, watching the FA Cup Final action unfold at Wembley Stadium.

The most prestigious and oldest domestic club cup competition on the planet has lived up to its usual lofty expectations this season. If recent FA Cup Finals are anything to go by, we are set for a dramatic climax on the hallowed turf of Wembley.

You could be part of this season’s famous FA Cup story. Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

When is the FA Cup Final 2026?

Fixture FA Cup Final 2026: TBC vs TBC Date Saturday, May 16 2026 Time 3pm Location Wembley Stadium, London Tickets Tickets

How to buy FA Cup Final 2026 tickets

Both of the clubs participating in the FA Cup Final will sell seats through their respective official ticket sites.

Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. Each of the two finalists is expected to receive approximately 30,000 tickets each.

You could also sign up for membership at Wembley Stadium, which, as well as ensuring you seats for the FA Cup Final, also provides a range of premium benefits, including access to hospitality lounges and members-only ticket presale hospitality bookings to concerts. However, this will be more expensive. Depending on the type of membership, the cost could range from £2,730 to £13,458.

In addition to buying FA Cup tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market, such as on platforms like LiveFootballTickets.

Upcoming FA Cup fixtures and dates

Date & Time (GMT) Match Round Tickets Tue, March 3, 19:45 Port Vale vs Bristol City 4th Round (Rearranged) Tickets Sat, March 7, 15:00* Fulham vs Southampton 5th Round Tickets Sat, March 7, 15:00* Port Vale or Bristol City vs Sunderland 5th Round Tickets Sat, March 7, 15:00* Newcastle United vs Manchester City 5th Round Tickets Sat, March 7, 15:00* Leeds United vs Norwich City 5th Round Tickets Sat, March 7, 15:00* Mansfield Town vs Arsenal 5th Round Tickets Sat, March 7, 15:00* Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool 5th Round Tickets Sat, March 7, 15:00* Wrexham vs Chelsea 5th Round Tickets Sat, March 7, 15:00* West Ham United vs Brentford 5th Round Tickets Sat, April 4, 15:00* Matchups TBC (Quarter-final Draw) Quarter-finals Tickets Sat, April 25, 15:00* Matchups TBC (Semi-final Draw) Semi-finals Tickets Sat, May 16, 16:30 The FA Cup Final The Final Tickets

*Note: Kickoff times for 5th Round through Semi-finals are subject to change based on TV selections.

How much are FA Cup Final 2026 tickets?

Unsurprisingly, demand for FA Cup tickets grows as the competition continues, and it reaches a peak when we reach May’s final.

While the official 2026 Final details are yet to be confirmed, last year’s Wembley prices act as a good guide and were as follows:

Section Final Level 2 Premium seats £255 Category 1 £175 Category 2 £125 Category 3 £75 Category 4 £50

There were concessionary rates for supporters aged 65 and over, for children aged 16 and under, and Young Adults (17-21).

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portals nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as LiveFootballTickets for current availability.

What FA Cup Final 2026 hospitality packages are available?

In regards the FA Cup Final, Experiences by Wembley Stadium offers fans the ultimate matchday experience. You're not just a VIP for the Final either, as you will also secure seats for the Carabao Cup Final.

There are also a range of exclusive member benefits, including priority access to tickets for major events such as Concerts, the NFL, and Boxing. There are six varying memberships as follows, ranging from £2,730 to £13,458:

Inner Circle

Centre Circle

Number Nine

Bobby Moore

One Twenty

Private Box

What to expect from the FA Cup Final 2026

Anything is possible in the FA Cup, but one thing is guaranteed: a new name will be etched in the famous trophy this year.

Crystal Palace’s victory in the showpiece event at ‘The Home of Football’ last May was huge news, but the Eagles would be brought down to earth with a bump after exiting this season’s competition at the very first hurdle, at the hands of non-league Macclesfield.

The underdogs ruled the roost last season, with Eberechi Eze signing off his Crystal Palace career in style. His 1st-half volley stunned the favourites, Manchester City, and they couldn’t mount a comeback.

Leicester City’s 1-0 FA Cup Final success over Chelsea in 2021 also sent shockwaves around the soccer community. Youri Tielemans’ long-distance wonder strike earned the Foxes their first-ever FA Cup triumph, which came five years after they clinched their maiden league title.

The third and final club to break their FA Cup duck during the 21st century was Wigan in 2013. Manchester City were once again the strong favourites to claim the title, but an injury-time Ben Watson header stunned the City supporters.

It hasn’t all been doom and gloom for Manchester City, of course. Arsenal may hold the all-time record, having lifted the FA Cup on 14 occasions, but City, under Pep Guardiola, have been an ever-present Cup force. They reached the semi-final stage in seven consecutive seasons (2019-2025) and were FA Cup finalists for three years in-a-row (2023-2025).

Who are the recent FA Cup winners?