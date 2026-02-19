Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup FinalGetty Images Sport
Buy FA Cup Final tickets
Rob Norcup

How to buy FA Cup Final 2026 tickets: Team predictions, ticket prices & more

How to get tickets to one of the biggest sporting events of the year

Football fans across the globe will be glued to their screens in their millions on May 16, watching the FA Cup Final action unfold at Wembley Stadium. 

The most prestigious and oldest domestic club cup competition on the planet has lived up to its usual lofty expectations this season. If recent FA Cup Finals are anything to go by, we are set for a dramatic climax on the hallowed turf of Wembley.

You could be part of this season’s famous FA Cup story. Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital ticket information, including how you can buy them, how much they cost and much more.

Buy FA Cup Final ticketsBook now

When is the FA Cup Final 2026?

FixtureFA Cup Final 2026: TBC vs TBC
DateSaturday, May 16 2026
Time3pm
LocationWembley Stadium, London
TicketsTickets

How to buy FA Cup Final 2026 tickets

Both of the clubs participating in the FA Cup Final will sell seats through their respective official ticket sites. 

Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. Each of the two finalists is expected to receive approximately 30,000 tickets each.

You could also sign up for membership at Wembley Stadium, which, as well as ensuring you seats for the FA Cup Final, also provides a range of premium benefits, including access to hospitality lounges and members-only ticket presale hospitality bookings to concerts. However, this will be more expensive. Depending on the type of membership, the cost could range from £2,730 to £13,458.

In addition to buying FA Cup tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market, such as on platforms like LiveFootballTickets.

Upcoming FA Cup fixtures and dates

Date & Time (GMT)MatchRoundTickets
Tue, March 3, 19:45Port Vale vs Bristol City4th Round (Rearranged)Tickets
Sat, March 7, 15:00*Fulham vs Southampton5th RoundTickets
Sat, March 7, 15:00*Port Vale or Bristol City vs Sunderland5th RoundTickets
Sat, March 7, 15:00*Newcastle United vs Manchester City5th RoundTickets
Sat, March 7, 15:00*Leeds United vs Norwich City5th RoundTickets
Sat, March 7, 15:00*Mansfield Town vs Arsenal5th RoundTickets
Sat, March 7, 15:00*Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool5th RoundTickets
Sat, March 7, 15:00*Wrexham vs Chelsea5th RoundTickets
Sat, March 7, 15:00*West Ham United vs Brentford5th RoundTickets
Sat, April 4, 15:00*Matchups TBC (Quarter-final Draw)Quarter-finalsTickets
Sat, April 25, 15:00*Matchups TBC (Semi-final Draw)Semi-finalsTickets
Sat, May 16, 16:30The FA Cup FinalThe FinalTickets

*Note: Kickoff times for 5th Round through Semi-finals are subject to change based on TV selections.

How much are FA Cup Final 2026 tickets?

Unsurprisingly, demand for FA Cup tickets grows as the competition continues, and it reaches a peak when we reach May’s final.

While the official 2026 Final details are yet to be confirmed, last year’s Wembley prices act as a good guide and were as follows:

Section Final
Level 2 Premium seats£255
Category 1£175
Category 2£125
Category 3£75
Category 4£50

There were concessionary rates for supporters aged 65 and over, for children aged 16 and under, and Young Adults (17-21).

Remember to keep tabs on the clubs’ official ticket portals nearer the time, for additional information, and also on secondary resale sites such as LiveFootballTickets for current availability.

What FA Cup Final 2026 hospitality packages are available?

In regards the FA Cup Final, Experiences by Wembley Stadium offers fans the ultimate matchday experience. You're not just a VIP for the Final either, as you will also secure seats for the Carabao Cup Final.

There are also a range of exclusive member benefits, including priority access to tickets for major events such as Concerts, the NFL, and Boxing. There are six varying memberships as follows, ranging from £2,730 to £13,458:

  • Inner Circle
  • Centre Circle
  • Number Nine
  • Bobby Moore
  • One Twenty
  • Private Box

What to expect from the FA Cup Final 2026

Anything is possible in the FA Cup, but one thing is guaranteed: a new name will be etched in the famous trophy this year. 

Crystal Palace’s victory in the showpiece event at ‘The Home of Football’ last May was huge news, but the Eagles would be brought down to earth with a bump after exiting this season’s competition at the very first hurdle, at the hands of non-league Macclesfield.

The underdogs ruled the roost last season, with Eberechi Eze signing off his Crystal Palace career in style. His 1st-half volley stunned the favourites, Manchester City, and they couldn’t mount a comeback.

Leicester City’s 1-0 FA Cup Final success over Chelsea in 2021 also sent shockwaves around the soccer community. Youri Tielemans’ long-distance wonder strike earned the Foxes their first-ever FA Cup triumph, which came five years after they clinched their maiden league title.

The third and final club to break their FA Cup duck during the 21st century was Wigan in 2013. Manchester City were once again the strong favourites to claim the title, but an injury-time Ben Watson header stunned the City supporters.

It hasn’t all been doom and gloom for Manchester City, of course. Arsenal may hold the all-time record, having lifted the FA Cup on 14 occasions, but City, under Pep Guardiola, have been an ever-present Cup force. They reached the semi-final stage in seven consecutive seasons (2019-2025) and were FA Cup finalists for three years in-a-row (2023-2025).

Who are the recent FA Cup winners?

YearWinnerRunner-upScore
2025Crystal PalaceManchester City1-0
2024Manchester UnitedManchester City2-1
2023Manchester CityManchester United 2-1
2022LiverpoolChelsea6-5 (pens)
2021Leicester CityChelsea1-0
2020ArsenalChelsea2-1
2019Manchester CityWatford6-0
2018ChelseaManchester United 1-0
2017ArsenalChelsea2-1
2016Manchester UnitedCrystal Palace2-1 (aet)

Buy FA Cup Final ticketsBook now

Frequently asked questions

Both of the clubs participating in the FA Cup Final will sell seats through their respective official ticket sites. Be aware that capacity is limited, and demand often exceeds available allocation. Each of the two finalists are expected to receive approximately 30,000 tickets each.

You could also sign up for membership at Wembley Stadium, which as well as ensuring you seats for the FA Cup Final, also provides a range of premium benefits, including access to hospitality lounges and members-only ticket presale hospitality bookings to concerts. However, this will be more expensive. Depending on the type of membership, the cost could range from £2,730 to £13,458.

45 different clubs have reigned supreme since the inaugural addition of the FA Cup in 1872, but these are the most successful sides in the competition’s history.

Trophies / Club(s)

14: Arsenal

13: Manchester United

8: Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur

7: Manchester City, Aston Villa

6: Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers

The FA Cup Final 2026 will kick-off at 3pm BST on Saturday, May 16, at Wembley Stadium.

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0