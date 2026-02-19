How to buy Burnley 2025/26 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, prices & season ticket information

The Burnley faithful’s frowns have been turned upside down as the Clarets bounced back to the promised land of the Premier League.

So, how can you get your hands on Premier League tickets to see Burnley in action this season, as they look to maintain their potency? Let GOAL show you what options you have for seeing the Clarets play live during the 2025/26 campaign.

Upcoming Burnley 2025/26 fixtures

Date Fixture Competition Tickets Sat 21 Feb 2026 at Chelsea (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 28 Feb 2026 vs Brentford (H) Premier League Tickets Tue 3 Mar 2026 at Everton (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 14 Mar 2026 vs Bournemouth (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 21 Mar 2026 at Fulham (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 11 Apr 2026 vs Brighton (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 18 Apr 2026 at Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 25 Apr 2026 vs Manchester City (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 2 May 2026 at Leeds United (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 9 May 2026 vs Aston Villa (H) Premier League Tickets Sun 17 May 2026 at Arsenal (A) Premier League Tickets Sun 24 May 2026 vs Wolves (H) Premier League Tickets

How to buy Burnley 2025/26 tickets?

There are multiple ticketing options for Burnley games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders Then, to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases Finally, to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Burnley tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub as a way of securing themselves a seat.

How much are Burnley 2025/26 tickets?

Adult Burnley fans looking for a seat at Turf Moor on a single-game basis will struggle to find tickets for less than £30.

This figure will rise further depending on factors such as seat location, fixture, date, and opponent. The same seat may be priced differently from game to game, while the high demand for Burnley tickets in general means most options could be sold out even before fans can take a look.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

How to get Burnley season tickets?

A season ticket is the only way to ensure you’ll be at Turf Moor for every one of Burnley’s Premier League home games during the 2025/26 season. It guarantees the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the thrilling league action.

Burnley Chairman Alan Pace announced midway through last season that season ticket prices for the 2025/26 campaign would be frozen as a way of saying thank you to the extraordinary support fans had given the club.

At the start of the 2024/25 campaign, prices started at £352 for adults, £242 for over 65s, and from as low as just £58 for under 12s.

Unsurprisingly, due to the imminent prospect of Burnley returning to the Premier League, demand for tickets went through the roof, and the waiting list for new Season Ticket holders was closed way back in February 2025.

How to get Burnley hospitality tickets & packages?

Numerous hospitality options are available for Burnley fans at Turf Moor.

For £80 per person, there is the Jimmy McIlroy Suite package, which includes food and drinks in a bar-style lounge, post-match live music, and padded seating in the Jimmy McIlroy Stand. Seasonal deals are also available.

Similar hospitality ticket packages involving dining and drinking, which are more costly, include the ‘Super Box’, the ‘Centenary Lounge’, the ‘Longside Lounge’, ‘Trophy Room’, and the ‘1882 Lounge’.

Turf Moor also offers executive boxes for supporters. These boxes overlook the pitch and can be booked out for up to 12 people with food and drinks included in the price. A box costs around £2500.

Remember, however, more popular fixtures are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the hospitality section of the club’s site, so you know what your individual options are.

Where to stay around Turf Moor?

There are multiple hotels and accommodation options for visitors to stay at around Turf Moor and across the wider Lancashire area during their visit.

The interactive map below shows what is available near the ground, while the town’s relative proximity to Greater Manchester also makes the latter a viable option for accommodation around a match day.

History of Turf Moor

Turf Moor is a football stadium in Burnley, Lancashire, which has a capacity of 21,944. It's been the home of Burnley Football Club since being built in 1883. This makes Turf Moor the second-longest continuously used ground in English professional football.

The stadium is situated on Harry Potts Way, named after the manager who won the 1959-60 First Division with the club. The ground comprises four stands: the Bob Lord Stand, the Cricket Field Stand, the North Stand and the Jimmy McIlroy Stand.