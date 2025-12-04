Wrexham 2025-26 tickets: Prices, fixtures, membership & season ticket information

Wrexham’s record-breaking rise up the football pyramid has been phenomenal. In moving up to the Championship, they became the first side ever in English football's top five divisions to achieve three successive promotions. Astonishingly, the third-oldest professional football team in the world now has its sights set on reaching the promised land, that is, the Premier League.

The Red Dragons are now looking to follow in the studmarks of Cardiff City and Swansea City, who both plied their trade in the Premier League for spells during the past two decades. Wrexham’s rise to stardom has unsurprisingly brought with it a surge in demand for match tickets. Phil Parkinson’s boys are the first Wrexham side to compete in the second tier of English football for more than 40 years.

With celebrity owners in the shape of Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Wrexham’s story has seen heightened levels of interest in everything from media coverage to documentaries. It’s thought that more than 5,000 US households have a subscription to watch the Red Dragons.

But how can you get your hands on tickets to see Wrexham in action next season, as they look to continue their impressive march to glory? Let GOAL show you what options you have for seeing Wrexham play live for their 2025/26 fixtures.

Upcoming Wrexham fixtures at SToK Racecourse

Wrexham’s upcoming home fixtures for the 2025/26 season have been officially announced. So, if you're looking to grab a seat at a match, here are all the fixtures up to the end of December.

Date Fixture Kick-off Tickets Dec 6 Preston North End vs Wrexham 15:00 Tickets Dec 10 Hull City vs Wrexham 20:00 Tickets Dec 13 Wrexham vs Watford 15:00 Tickets Dec 19 Swansea City vs Wrexham 20:00 Tickets Dec 26 Wrexham vs Sheffield United 17:30 Tickets Dec 29 Wrexham vs Preston North End 19:45 Tickets

How to buy Wrexham tickets?

EFL clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders Club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases Then to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.

The easiest way to buy your matchday tickets is to visit the official Wrexham eTicketing website.

With ticket sales for Wrexham matches high due to their worldwide popularity, you might struggle getting tickets from general sale unless you're a season ticket holder or club member.

If you want to get your hands on a last-minute ticket, you can scout secondary retailers like LiveFootballTickets if you'd rather try alternative buying options, with tickets from £99.

How much are Wrexham tickets?

Getty Images

Ticket prices are typically set ahead of the start of the season for fixtures across all competitions. Seniors, children and young adults will pay less than the full price; however, this is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase. With multiple tiers to the pricing structure at the SToK Racecourse for Wrexham matches, it is important to know what variety is available when shopping for tickets.

Prices may be divided by the nature of the fixture, such as the Championship and the FA Cup, while other games may see a marginal increase or decrease around a base cost, dependent on the opponent. Beyond that, seats will be broken down by their stand location. For example, a spot in the SToK Cold Brew Coffee Stand will be distinctly cheaper, while taking your place in the heart of the Wrexham Lager Stand will be more expensive.

Tickets for home games are usually released four weeks before each match, with all on-sale dates communicated via the official club site in advance. Official Wrexham AFC members are usually given a priority window for all tickets.

Wrexham season tickets: benefits, pricing and availability

Getty Images

A season ticket is the only way to ensure you’ll be at the SToK Racecourse for every Wrexham home game in the Championship during the 2025/26 season. It guarantees the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the thrilling league action.

Adult season ticket prices start at £400 and rise to £475 for this campaign, reflecting an impressive value for money across a league season where they will have 23 home fixtures. Pricing varies based on the stand and age category, with additional options for over 65s, under 21s, under 18s and under 14s.

As part of Wrexham’s revamped membership packages, all season-ticket holders will be granted a Digital Dragon Membership with their season ticket, which will include all the benefits associated with it, including access to promotional offers & discounts, as well as a digital match programme emailed to you for each home match. They also have the option to upgrade to Red Dragon or Gold Dragon for additional benefits and a physical card.

Wrexham hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

For a luxury matchday experience at the SToK Racecourse, fans can step up and enjoy one of the club’s hospitality options on their visit.

Wrexham offer a range of packages to suit each and every supporter who wants to secure a first-class upgrade, ranging from two-course semi-formal options to more casual fare and executive boxes for large parties.

The majority of Wrexham’s options are offered on a seasonal basis, but fans can register interest with the club over any potential match-by-match availability. It’s expected that further details for one-match packages will be made available as we get nearer to the upcoming campaign.

History of the SToK Racecourse

Getty Images

The Racecourse Ground, currently known as SToK Racecourse (or SToK Cae Ras in Welsh) due to a sponsorship deal with SToK Cold Brew Coffee, is a football venue in Wrexham, Wales. It's the fifth-largest stadium in the country with a capacity of over 10,000 and has been the home of Wrexham AFC since 1864. The Racecourse Ground is the world's oldest international football stadium still hosting international matches, having been the venue for Wales' first home international match in 1877. The ground has also been used by North Wales Crusaders rugby league club, Scarlets rugby union club and Liverpool Reserves. In the early days, the ground was also used for cricket and horse racing.

The Racecourse Ground stands are known as: The Wrexham Lager Stand, the SToK Cold Brew Coffee Stand, the Macron Stand and The Kop,

Wrexham Lager Stand

Backed onto where Yale College used to be, and is the largest current stand on the ground, with a capacity of 4,200. It was built in 1972 in preparation for the club's first venture into Europe, and also provided the club with new dressing rooms, club offices and entertainment suites. The stand is sponsored by Wrexham Lager, a locally owned independent brewery.

SToK Cold Brew Coffee Stand

Has a capacity of 2,800 and provides supporters with excellent views of the pitch. Home fans have been located in the stand since the 2007/08 season. At the same time, away fans were moved to the Yale Stand (Wrexham Lager Stand), except for games where a large away attendance is anticipated.

Macron Stand

The newest stand at the Racecourse Ground with a capacity of 3,500. It was built over the old Mold Road stand in 1999. The stand possesses a TV studio and eight fully equipped private boxes, and has a restaurant called 'The Changing Rooms'.

The Kop

Situated behind one of the goals, it is known officially as the Crispin Lane End or 'Town End'. With a capacity of 5,000, the Spion Kop was the largest all-standing terrace in the English Football League, but since 2008, it has been unused on safety grounds. In March this year, Wrexham County Borough approved the proposal for the construction of a new 5,500-seater Kop stand. The club aims to have it ready in time for the 2026/27 season. It is crucial to finish the project by 2026, as the stadium is scheduled to host UEFA European Under-19 Championship matches next summer.