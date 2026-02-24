How to buy Brentford 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices & season tickets

Brentford is one of the great Premier League success stories among promoted clubs that have mixed it with the giants of the English game over the past decade or so.

How can you get your hands on Brentford Premier League tickets this season? Let GOAL show you what options you have for seeing them play live during the 2025/26 campaign.

Upcoming Brentford 2026 fixtures

Date & Time (GMT) Fixture Competition Tickets Sat 28 Feb, 15:00 at Burnley (A) Premier League Tickets Tue 3 Mar, 19:30 at AFC Bournemouth (A) Premier League Tickets Mon 9 Mar, 19:30 at West Ham United (A) FA Cup 5th Round Tickets Mon 16 Mar, 20:00 vs Wolves (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 21 Mar, 20:00 at Leeds United (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 11 Apr, TBD vs Everton (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 18 Apr, TBD vs Fulham (H) Premier League (Derby) Tickets Sat 25 Apr, TBD at Manchester United (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 2 May, TBD vs West Ham United (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 9 May, TBD at Manchester City (A) Premier League Tickets Sun 17 May, TBD vs Crystal Palace (H) Premier League Tickets Sun 24 May, 16:00 at Liverpool (A) Premier League (Final Day) Tickets

How to buy Brentford tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Brentford games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal.

When purchasing tickets through the official club route, membership will be required, particularly for Category A* matches.

Beyond that, you will also need to attend multiple matches, earning Ticket Access Points (TAPS), to be able to get to the most anticipated Brentford games.

As a rule, Brentford match tickets do not tend to go on general sale. It’s likely in most circumstances that a fixture will sell out to members and premium seat holders, long before it has the opportunity to go on general sale.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Brentford tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHubas a way of securing themselves a seat.

How much are Brentford Premier League 2025/26 tickets?

The face value price of Brentford tickets ranges from £30 to £65 for adults if you buy them directly from the club’s box office.

The same seat may be priced differently from game to game, while the high demand for Brentford tickets in general means most options could be sold out even before fans can take a look.

Brentford concession tickets (65+ and 18-24) tend to be £10 cheaper than full adult tickets, while Brentford junior tickets (0-17) cost £10 to £15 depending on the match category.

Brentford tickets are divided into three pricing categories:

Category A* are high-profile matches against Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea

Category A tends to be matches against other London clubs, plus Manchester City and Newcastle

Category B matches are against mid-table or newly promoted teams, which are usually easier and cheaper to buy

What to expect from Brentford?

Now that Frank has departed for pastures new, it will be intriguing to see if the Bees can maintain their consistency in the top flight. Their home form and home support will be key to their continued success. You won't want to miss what should be another enthralling season at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford may have lost the services of midfield stalwart Christian Norgaard, who has moved across London to Arsenal. Still, the Bees have made some shrewd summer signings of their own, adding quality all over the pitch and strengthening their squad in general.

Talented Irish keeper, Caoimhin Kelleher, arrives from Liverpool to replace the outgoing Mark Flekken, and Jordan Henderson comes in on a free to bolster the midfield ranks. With rumours rife that Bryan Mbeumo could be leaving, Antoni Milambo and Romelle Donovan are also new and interesting recruits to the attacking line-up.

Brentford recorded their most wins last season since becoming a Premier League outfit. Can they build on that under the guidance of the new manager, Keith Andrews? You could be there in person to find out. It’s set to be a thrilling start for Bees’ fans with Villa, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Newcastle all visiting the Gtech before the end of November.

How to buy Brentford season tickets?

A season ticket is the only way to ensure you’ll be at the Gtech Community Stadium for every Brentford home Premier League game in the 2025/26 season. It guarantees the holder will have a reserved seat in the stands for all the thrilling league action.

The club announced that they were freezing 2025/26 season ticket prices to underscore their commitment to affordable football. So, adult pricing started from £460 again and rose to £815 for the more exclusive sections of the stadium (‘The Dugout’).

Brentford is one of a couple of Premier League clubs that use a loyalty points system to qualify potential season ticket holders. So, getting a Brentford season ticket is not as simple as joining a waiting list. Instead, you have to attend Brentford games with a Brentford Membership and start earning Ticket Access Points (TAPS).

The current estimate of how many TAPS are required to secure a season ticket is somewhere around 1,000 points. This is very difficult to achieve, as only a maximum of around 800 points are available in any one season. So you could attend every match in a single campaign and still fall short of the TAPS threshold for a season ticket.

Where can I stay around the Gtech Community Stadium?

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around the Gtech Community Stadium and across wider London.

The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity of the ground, although the city's public transport system will present easy options for travel if further afield.

History of the Gtech Community Stadium

The Brentford Community Stadium, currently known as the Gtech Community Stadium for sponsorship reasons, is a football stadium in Brentford, West London. It's been the home of Brentford FC since it opened in 2020.

The stadium has a capacity of 17,250 and has been used to stage rugby union matches too. London Irish played there for three seasons until they went into administration in 2023.

The Gtech was also selected as one of several venues for the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 and hosted four games in total during that tournament. The stadium is at the heart of plans to regenerate the surrounding area, including new homes and commercial opportunities.