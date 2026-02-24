Goal.com
Rob Norcup

How to buy Sheffield United 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices & season tickets

Sheffield United are back in action - and here's how you can secure tickets

Can Chris Wilder guide Sheffield United back to the promised land of the Premier League once again? With a squad featuring the likes of Patrick Bamford and Harrison Burrows, the dream of a Wembley return - with a different result this time - is very much alive.

You could be at Bramall Lane to find out. How can you get your hands on tickets to see the Blades in action next season? Let GOAL give you the full lowdown.

Upcoming Sheffield United 2026 fixtures

Date & Time (GMT)FixtureCompetitionTickets
Wed 25 Feb, 20:00vs Coventry City (H)ChampionshipTickets
Sat 28 Feb, 15:00at QPR (A)ChampionshipTickets
Sat 7 Mar, 15:00vs West Brom (H)ChampionshipTickets
Wed 11 Mar, 20:00at Norwich City (A)ChampionshipTickets
Sat 14 Mar, 15:00at Birmingham City (A)ChampionshipTickets
Wed 18 Mar, 19:45vs Preston North End (H)ChampionshipTickets
Sat 21 Mar, 15:00vs Wrexham (H)ChampionshipTickets
Sat 4 Apr, 15:00at Swansea City (A)ChampionshipTickets
Mon 6 Apr, 15:00vs Stoke City (H)ChampionshipTickets
Sat 11 Apr, 15:00vs Hull City (H)ChampionshipTickets
Sat 18 Apr, 15:00at Plymouth Argyle (A)ChampionshipTickets
Tue 21 Apr, 19:45at Middlesbrough (A)ChampionshipTickets
Sat 25 Apr, 15:00vs Sunderland (H)ChampionshipTickets
Sun 3 May, 15:00at Derby County (A)Championship (Final Day)Tickets

How to buy Sheffield United 2026 tickets?

There are multiple ticketing options for Sheffield United games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

  1. First to season ticket holders
  2. Then to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases
  3. Finally, to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.

Sheffield United memberships range from £20 for ‘Junior Blades’ up to £70 for ‘Blade Member+’. All memberships offer benefits including early access to match tickets, discounted home tickets and complimentary access to U21 fixtures played at Bramall Lane.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Sheffield United tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub for tickets.

How much are Sheffield United 2026 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Sheffield United tickets at Bramall Lane on a match-by-match basis, each fixture has been categorised into Cat A*, Cat A or Cat B, with adult prices ranging from £30-£46.

Concessionary rates apply for 60+ and disabled, young adult/student (U22), U18s and Junior Blades in every home area of the stadium.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from £100.

How to get Sheffield United season tickets?

A season ticket is the only way to ensure you’ll be at Bramall Lane for every Sheffield United home game in the Championship during the 2025/26 season. As well as guaranteeing reserved seats in the stands for all the league action (but not Cup or Playoff matches), 2,700 loyalty points will be awarded to each season ticket holder, which boosts their chances of purchasing tickets to some of the more high-profile games.

Season tickets are still available for the upcoming season, with adult prices as follows:

Location Adult 
Kop Stand£513
South Stand, John Street & Family Corner£643
Bramall Lane Upper Corner£573

Where can I stay around Bramall Lane?

There are multiple hotels and accommodation options for visitors to stay at around Bramall Lane and across Sheffield during their visit.

The interactive map below shows what is available near the ground, while the town’s transportation links also mean it is possible to stay further afield around your matchday experience:

History of Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane is a football stadium in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. It's been the home of Sheffield United since the club was established in 1889 and is the oldest major stadium in the world that still hosts professional football matches. 

Bramall Lane is one of only two grounds (the other being the Oval) which has staged England football internationals, an England Test cricket match (1902) and an FA Cup Final (1912 replay).

The ground was extensively renovated in the wake of the Taylor Report and made an all-seater stadium in 1994, with a capacity of 32,050. During 2022, it hosted UEFA Women's European Championship matches, including the semi-final between England and Sweden.

Frequently asked questions

The best way to buy cheap Sheffield United tickets is to firstly go to the club’s official site and then look for available tickets in the cheaper stands/sections of Bramall Lane. Second-hand resale sites such as StubHub may also offer cheap tickets at short notice, with prices likely to be at their lowest the closer to the game you get. Be aware however that sometimes tickets can often be inflated or sold for above the retail price depending on demand.

Yes, you can discover the rich club history of Sheffield United with an unforgettable stadium tour of Bramall Lane. This behind-the-scenes experience gives you exclusive access to areas normally off-limits to the public. Explore the home dressing room, walk down the player's tunnel, sit in the dugouts, and get pitchside for a true insider's look at one of the oldest professional stadiums in the world. 'Stadium', 'Legends' and 'Matchday' Tours are all available. Check out all the information and book your Tour at https://www.sufc.co.uk/tickets-membership/stadium-tours/

