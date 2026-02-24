How to buy Sheffield United 2026 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices & season tickets

Can Chris Wilder guide Sheffield United back to the promised land of the Premier League once again? With a squad featuring the likes of Patrick Bamford and Harrison Burrows, the dream of a Wembley return - with a different result this time - is very much alive.

You could be at Bramall Lane to find out. How can you get your hands on tickets to see the Blades in action next season? Let GOAL give you the full lowdown.

Upcoming Sheffield United 2026 fixtures

Date & Time (GMT) Fixture Competition Tickets Wed 25 Feb, 20:00 vs Coventry City (H) Championship Tickets Sat 28 Feb, 15:00 at QPR (A) Championship Tickets Sat 7 Mar, 15:00 vs West Brom (H) Championship Tickets Wed 11 Mar, 20:00 at Norwich City (A) Championship Tickets Sat 14 Mar, 15:00 at Birmingham City (A) Championship Tickets Wed 18 Mar, 19:45 vs Preston North End (H) Championship Tickets Sat 21 Mar, 15:00 vs Wrexham (H) Championship Tickets Sat 4 Apr, 15:00 at Swansea City (A) Championship Tickets Mon 6 Apr, 15:00 vs Stoke City (H) Championship Tickets Sat 11 Apr, 15:00 vs Hull City (H) Championship Tickets Sat 18 Apr, 15:00 at Plymouth Argyle (A) Championship Tickets Tue 21 Apr, 19:45 at Middlesbrough (A) Championship Tickets Sat 25 Apr, 15:00 vs Sunderland (H) Championship Tickets Sun 3 May, 15:00 at Derby County (A) Championship (Final Day) Tickets

How to buy Sheffield United 2026 tickets?

There are multiple ticketing options for Sheffield United games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders Then to club members, who are often ranked by loyalty points from previous purchases Finally, to the public in the ‘General Sale’ period.

Sheffield United memberships range from £20 for ‘Junior Blades’ up to £70 for ‘Blade Member+’. All memberships offer benefits including early access to match tickets, discounted home tickets and complimentary access to U21 fixtures played at Bramall Lane.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase Sheffield United tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub for tickets.

How much are Sheffield United 2026 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Sheffield United tickets at Bramall Lane on a match-by-match basis, each fixture has been categorised into Cat A*, Cat A or Cat B, with adult prices ranging from £30-£46.

Concessionary rates apply for 60+ and disabled, young adult/student (U22), U18s and Junior Blades in every home area of the stadium.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from £100.

How to get Sheffield United season tickets?

A season ticket is the only way to ensure you’ll be at Bramall Lane for every Sheffield United home game in the Championship during the 2025/26 season. As well as guaranteeing reserved seats in the stands for all the league action (but not Cup or Playoff matches), 2,700 loyalty points will be awarded to each season ticket holder, which boosts their chances of purchasing tickets to some of the more high-profile games.

Season tickets are still available for the upcoming season, with adult prices as follows:

Location Adult Kop Stand £513 South Stand, John Street & Family Corner £643 Bramall Lane Upper Corner £573

Where can I stay around Bramall Lane?

There are multiple hotels and accommodation options for visitors to stay at around Bramall Lane and across Sheffield during their visit.

The interactive map below shows what is available near the ground, while the town’s transportation links also mean it is possible to stay further afield around your matchday experience:

History of Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane is a football stadium in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. It's been the home of Sheffield United since the club was established in 1889 and is the oldest major stadium in the world that still hosts professional football matches.

Bramall Lane is one of only two grounds (the other being the Oval) which has staged England football internationals, an England Test cricket match (1902) and an FA Cup Final (1912 replay).

The ground was extensively renovated in the wake of the Taylor Report and made an all-seater stadium in 1994, with a capacity of 32,050. During 2022, it hosted UEFA Women's European Championship matches, including the semi-final between England and Sweden.