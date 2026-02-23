How to buy FC Barcelona 2025/26 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, hospitality & more

Every football fan longs to be at the Camp Nou to witness Lamine Yamal going on a mind-blowing mazy run down the wing, or seeing Ferran Torres terrorising the opposition defence before unleashing an unstoppable strike into the back of the net.

Let GOAL take you through the various options available for watching Barcelona in live action during the 2025/26 campaign, including where to find tickets and how much they’ll cost.

Upcoming Barcelona 2025/26 fixtures

With a hectic schedule poised to take them all over Spain and around Europe this term, Barcelona and their fans will have their work cut out as they compete across multiple fronts. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

Date & Time (CET) Fixture Competition Tickets Sat 28 Feb, 16:15 vs Villarreal (H) La Liga Tickets Tue 3 Mar, 21:00 vs Atlético Madrid (H) Copa del Rey Semi-Final Tickets Sun 8 Mar, 16:15 at Athletic Club (A) La Liga Tickets 10/11 Mar, 21:00 TBD (Away Leg) Champions League R16 Tickets Sun 15 Mar, 16:15 vs Sevilla (H) La Liga Tickets 17/18 Mar, 21:00 TBD (Home Leg) Champions League R16 Tickets Sun 22 Mar, TBD vs Rayo Vallecano (H) La Liga Tickets Sun 5 Apr, TBD at Atlético Madrid (A) La Liga Tickets Sun 12 Apr, TBD vs Espanyol (H) La Liga (Derbi) Tickets Sat 25 Apr, TBD Potential Final Copa del Rey Tickets Sun 10 May, TBD vs Real Madrid (H) La Liga (El Clásico) Tickets Sun 24 May, TBD at Valencia (A) La Liga (Final Day) Tickets

How to buy Barcelona 2025/26 tickets?

Getty Images

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Barcelona games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages.

To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to Barcelona’s official ticket portal.

You can also purchase tickets at the Camp Nou’s ticket office. Tickets are often released online a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. Being a club member also gives you priority when looking to secure seats for games at Camp Nou.

As one of La Liga’s and Europe’s biggest clubs, demand is often huge for Barcelona fixtures, with tickets often selling out through official channels far in advance of matchdays. If they are sold out, or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release, or hoping to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as StubHub.

How much are Barcelona 2025/26 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Barcelona tickets at Camp Nou on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €50-€120 when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub.

Like most teams in La Liga, Barcelona offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. There are, of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as El Clasico (Barcelona vs Real Madrid), which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

What to expect from Barcelona 2025/26?

Barcelona didn’t want the 2024/25 season to end. In Hansi Flick’s first campaign in charge, the Catalans won the domestic treble, defeating rivals Real Madrid in two finals, as well as twice in the league to edge them for the La Liga title, their 28th in total. Despite falling short in the UEFA Champions League, after a semi-final extra-time defeat to Inter Milan, the campaign proved to be the most successful for the club since the 2015-16 season.

Barcelona hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

Getty Images

If you want to buy Barcelona hospitality tickets, it’s worth checking out the club’s official site. Barcelona offer an extensive range of VIP packages for those who like to enjoy their football in a more relaxed and comfortable fashion.

These hospitality options include luxury suites, premium lounges, and club-level seating designed for an elevated matchday experience. VIP guests enjoy private seating areas with panoramic views, high-end catering, and personalised service. The new offerings aim to provide an immersive, high-comfort experience that combines modern amenities with the excitement of live football, tailored to dedicated fans hunting for a premium football experience.

History of the Camp Nou

Camp Nou stadium was built in 1957 as a replacement for the old Les Corts stadium, which had become too small for FC Barcelona’s growing fanbase. It became the largest stadium in Europe at the time, with a capacity of 93,053 spectators.

As well as hosting two European Cup/Champions League finals (1989 & 1999) and two European Cup Winners' Cup finals (1972 & 1982), the Camp Nou has staged concerts featuring top artists such as U2, Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce.

Following its recent renovation, seating capacity is expected to rise to 105,000, which will once again make it the largest stadium in terms of seating capacity in Europe and the third largest association football stadium in the world.