How to buy FC Barcelona 2025/26 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, hospitality & more

Don’t miss out on seeing the Catalan giants in live action this season, with all the places to get tickets

Every football fan longs to be at the Camp Nou to witness Lamine Yamal going on a mind-blowing mazy run down the wing, or seeing Ferran Torres terrorising the opposition defence before unleashing an unstoppable strike into the back of the net. 

Let GOAL take you through the various options available for watching Barcelona in live action during the 2025/26 campaign, including where to find tickets and how much they’ll cost.

Upcoming Barcelona 2025/26 fixtures

With a hectic schedule poised to take them all over Spain and around Europe this term, Barcelona and their fans will have their work cut out as they compete across multiple fronts. Below, you can find their upcoming fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

Date & Time (CET)FixtureCompetitionTickets
Sat 28 Feb, 16:15vs Villarreal (H)La LigaTickets
Tue 3 Mar, 21:00vs Atlético Madrid (H)Copa del Rey Semi-FinalTickets
Sun 8 Mar, 16:15at Athletic Club (A)La LigaTickets
10/11 Mar, 21:00TBD (Away Leg)Champions League R16Tickets
Sun 15 Mar, 16:15vs Sevilla (H)La LigaTickets
17/18 Mar, 21:00TBD (Home Leg)Champions League R16Tickets
Sun 22 Mar, TBDvs Rayo Vallecano (H)La LigaTickets
Sun 5 Apr, TBDat Atlético Madrid (A)La LigaTickets
Sun 12 Apr, TBDvs Espanyol (H)La Liga (Derbi)Tickets
Sat 25 Apr, TBDPotential FinalCopa del ReyTickets
Sun 10 May, TBDvs Real Madrid (H)La Liga (El Clásico)Tickets
Sun 24 May, TBDat Valencia (A)La Liga (Final Day)Tickets

How to buy Barcelona 2025/26 tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Barcelona games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages

To purchase tickets, the most reliable method is to go to Barcelona’s official ticket portal. 

You can also purchase tickets at the Camp Nou’s ticket office. Tickets are often released online a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information. Being a club member also gives you priority when looking to secure seats for games at Camp Nou.

As one of La Liga’s and Europe’s biggest clubs, demand is often huge for Barcelona fixtures, with tickets often selling out through official channels far in advance of matchdays. If they are sold out, or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release, or hoping to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as StubHub.

How much are Barcelona 2025/26 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Barcelona tickets at Camp Nou on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €50-€120 when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub.

Like most teams in La Liga, Barcelona offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junior, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. There are, of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as El Clasico (Barcelona vs Real Madrid), which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

What to expect from Barcelona 2025/26?

Barcelona didn’t want the 2024/25 season to end. In Hansi Flick’s first campaign in charge, the Catalans won the domestic treble, defeating rivals Real Madrid in two finals, as well as twice in the league to edge them for the La Liga title, their 28th in total. Despite falling short in the UEFA Champions League, after a semi-final extra-time defeat to Inter Milan, the campaign proved to be the most successful for the club since the 2015-16 season.

Barcelona hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

If you want to buy Barcelona hospitality tickets, it’s worth checking out the club’s official site. Barcelona offer an extensive range of VIP packages for those who like to enjoy their football in a more relaxed and comfortable fashion.

These hospitality options include luxury suites, premium lounges, and club-level seating designed for an elevated matchday experience. VIP guests enjoy private seating areas with panoramic views, high-end catering, and personalised service. The new offerings aim to provide an immersive, high-comfort experience that combines modern amenities with the excitement of live football, tailored to dedicated fans hunting for a premium football experience.

History of the Camp Nou

Camp Nou stadium was built in 1957 as a replacement for the old Les Corts stadium, which had become too small for FC Barcelona’s growing fanbase. It became the largest stadium in Europe at the time, with a capacity of 93,053 spectators.

As well as hosting two European Cup/Champions League finals (1989 & 1999) and two European Cup Winners' Cup finals (1972 & 1982), the Camp Nou has staged concerts featuring top artists such as U2, Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce.

Following its recent renovation, seating capacity is expected to rise to 105,000, which will once again make it the largest stadium in terms of seating capacity in Europe and the third largest association football stadium in the world.

Frequently asked questions

If you make a purchase months before the fixture, long before the date and time are confirmed, you stand a better chance of securing the cheapest Barcelona tickets. Alternatively, in the hours before the match, it’s not unusual to see cheap Barca tickets on the market. Sellers with a lot of tickets will reduce prices to get rid of their stock before it’s too late, so you may get good last-minute ticket deals. Tickets for a Barcelona game will also be cheaper if the opposition are less famous. So, with all respect, there will be less demand and lower prices for tickets for Barcelona vs Real Oviedo, compared to El Clasico.

Due to the immense popularity of matches between Barcelona vs Real Madrid, you can expect to pay significantly more for El Clasico match tickets, than other Barcelona matches. Going through official channels, El Clasico tickets at Camp Nou will start at €100 behind the goals and rise to the maximum of €186 for the best seats. On the secondary market tickets for El Clasico are affected by dynamic pricing, so can be much more expensive than any other Barcelona match. Prices will vary from match to match. Still, considering that the La Liga is usually at stake in this marquee, fans will be happy to pay the price.

Yes, you can tour Camp Nou, experiencing FC Barcelona’s history and facilities up close. The tour includes access to the stadium, press room, players' tunnel, and even pitchside. Visitors can also explore the Barca Museum, which showcases trophies, memorabilia, and interactive displays about the club’s legacy, including a Messi Space and Trophy Gallery. Options for guided and self-guided tours are available, and bookings can be made online. A basic ticket for the Camp Nou tour costs €21, rising to €41 for the ‘Total Xperience’, which includes interactive family fun, like taking a penalty against a robot goalkeeper. There’s also a matchday guided tour for €99.

