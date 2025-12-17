Few teams capture worldwide attention like Barcelona and Real Madrid. La Liga’s dynamic duo are among the most successful teams in football history, sharing a rich heritage of winning trophies and experiencing huge success over the decades.

The rivalry has deep historical and cultural significance, and there's arguably no bigger game on the planet than El Clásico (literally translated as 'The Classic'). It has been a focal point for intense competition, featuring some of the world's most famous players and managers. Demand for tickets is, of course, always huge, and getting tickets can be challenging.

Every football fan dreams of being at the Camp Nou to witness Lamine Yamal going on a mind-blowing mazy run down the wing, or seeing Kylian Mbappe light up the Bernabeu after unleashing an unstoppable strike.

If you’ve not been to El Clásico before, or you’re just very keen to witness another, this season could be the perfect opportunity for you to live/relive your footballing fantasies. Let GOAL take you through your options for securing a seat when Barcelona and Real Madrid lock horns, including where to find tickets and how much they’ll cost.

When is the next El Clásico?

This season's upcoming El Clásico matches in La Liga are as follows:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Sunday, May 10, 2026 Barcelona vs Real Madrid Camp Nou Tickets from €751

Further El Clásico match-ups may arise during the campaign (domestic cup games or in Europe), and it's worth keeping an eye on the club's official sites for any fixture updates.

How to buy El Clásico tickets

El Clásico is one of the most electrifying games in the regular La Liga calendar (and across domestic sports worldwide for that matter), so tickets are always in high demand and can be extremely hard to get. Tickets have sold out on official ticket portals.

The fact that Barca are returning to their iconic Camp Nou after playing games at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for the past couple of seasons will further increase the urgency of fans to get their hands on tickets.

Multiple ticketing options are in place for El Clásico games, from individual match passes to hospitality packages:

If tickets are sold out, or you want some last-minute tickets, consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub, Ticombo, or Viagogo from €700.

such as StubHub, Ticombo, or Viagogo from €700. You could also go down the hospitality route including luxury suites, premium lounges, and club-level seating designed for an elevated matchday experience. VIP guests enjoy private seating areas with panoramic views, high-end catering, and personalised service.

route including luxury suites, premium lounges, and club-level seating designed for an elevated matchday experience. VIP guests enjoy private seating areas with panoramic views, high-end catering, and personalised service. There are also travel agencies that specialise in sports, such as SportsBreaks. As well as simplifying travel arrangements, they offer combined packages which often include official match tickets and hotel stayovers.

How much are El Clasico tickets?

Getty Images

Due to the immense popularity of matches between Barcelona vs Real Madrid, you can expect to pay significantly more for El Clasico match tickets, than other La Liga matches.

Going through official channels, they will start from around €100 if sitting behind the goals, all the way up to eye-watering four-figure prices for full hospitality and luxury packages.

At secondary resale retailers, such as StubHub, Ticombo, or Viagogo, tickets are affected by dynamic pricing, so they can be much more expensive than any other matches. They are currently available from €700 upwards.

What is 'El Clásico'?

Getty Images

The legendary clash between the Blaugrana and Los Blancos is written into Spanish soccer folklore, serving up no shortage of drama, action, and silverware since they first crossed paths in 1902, with the pair having met 261 competitively since then. As of the start of the 2025/26 campaign, the spoils are fairly even, with Real having won 105 games to Barca's 104, with 52 draws taking place.

The next time the pair will meet will be on Sunday, October 26 in La Liga at Real Madrid’s Bernabeu.

If recent match-ups between Barcelona and Real Madrid are anything to go by, we are set for some epic El Clásico encounters again this season. The last four clashes between the sides produced a staggering 23 goals.

Barcelona didn’t want the 2024/25 season to end. In Hansi Flick’s first campaign in charge, the Catalans won the domestic treble, defeating Real Madrid in two finals, as well as twice in the league to edge them for the La Liga title, their 28th in total. It was the most successful season for the club since 2015/16. To add to their new season excitement, they are returning to the Camp Nou following a two-year stay at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys as a result of their iconic home being redeveloped.

Adding silverware to the bulging trophy cabinet at the Bernabeu has become second nature to Real Madrid over the years. Even though they experienced an unusual barren season last year, they head into the new season full of confidence. Under the guidance of the new manager, Xavi Alonso, the fanatical Madridistas remain ever hopeful of claiming silverware on all fronts. As well as a new skipper at the helm, Real Madrid have also added numerous star talents to the playing squad, including the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, and Franco Mastantuono.

Where is El Clásico held?

Santiago Bernabeu

The Santiago Bernabeu is a retractable-roof stadium in Madrid. With a seating capacity of almost 80,000, it is the second-largest football stadium in Spain and it's been the home of Real Madrid since its completion in 1947. The Bernabeu is one of the world's most famous football venues and has hosted the final of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League on four occasions (1957, 1969, 1980 & 2010), as well as the 1982 FIFA World Cup Final, in which Italy beat West Germany 3-1.

Away from football, the Bernabeu has also hosted many international and homegrown musical legends over the years, including the likes of Julio Iglesias, Frank Sinatra, U2, Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones and most recently Taylor Swift during her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Camp Nou

Camp Nou stadium was built in 1957 as a replacement for the old Les Corts stadium, which had become too small for FC Barcelona’s growing fanbase. It became the largest stadium in Europe at the time, with a capacity of 93,053 spectators.

As well as hosting two European Cup/Champions League finals (1989 & 1999) and two European Cup Winners' Cup finals (1972 & 1982), the Camp Nou has staged concerts featuring top artists such as U2, Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce.

Following its recent renovation, seating capacity is expected to rise to 105,000, which will once again make it the largest stadium in terms of seating capacity in Europe and the third largest association football stadium in the world.