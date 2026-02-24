Al-Nassr, who are based in the capital city of Riyadh, have always been one of the shining lights of Saudi soccer. They are one of only three clubs to have participated in every season of the Saudi League since it launched in the 1970s.

Al-Nassr pulled off the greatest coup of the lot when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022, and Saudi Pro League attendances have been on the rise ever since. Why not check out what all the fuss is about and get yourself along to an upcoming Al-Nassr fixture at Al-Awwal Park?

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information you need about purchasing Al-Nassr match tickets, including how you can buy them and how much they will cost.

Upcoming Al-Nassr matches

Date Game Competition Tickets Feb 25 Al Najma vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League Tickets Feb 28 Al Fayha vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League Tickets Mar 07 Al Nassr vs Neom SC Saudi Pro League Tickets Mar 14 Al Khaleej vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 03 Al Nassr vs Al Najma Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 11 Al Okhdood vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 24 Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Saudi Pro League Tickets Apr 28 Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League Tickets May 02 Al Qadsiah vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League Tickets May 07 Al Nassr vs Al Hilal Saudi Pro League Tickets May 13 Al Shabab vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League Tickets May 21 Al Nassr vs Damac Saudi Pro League Tickets

How to buy Al-Nassr 2025/26 tickets

To purchase Al-Nassr match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab. You can also source tickets through the Al-Awwal Park site or WeBook.com.

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday) and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

For popular matches, such as the Capital Derby (Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr) it’s advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.

You don't require a club membership to buy single-game tickets, but Al-Nassr do offer Diamond and Seasonal Membership packages. Diamond Memberships guarantee tickets for all competitions, whereas Seasonal Memberships, which have various tiers ranging from Fan Tier to Platinum Tier, include benefits and tickets that increase in value depending on the tier level.

While the official league or stadium portals are the safest way for supporters to purchase Al-Nassr tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub or Ticombo for tickets from SAR20.

How much are Al-Nassr 2025/26 tickets?

Al-Nassr ticket prices vary depending on the match, seating category, and demand. Premium seating options, such as VIP boxes and executive suites, command higher prices, while general admission tickets offer more affordable options.

Prices typically range from SAR 185 to SAR 1875 or more for high-profile matches.

Keep tabs on the league's official site or the Al-Awwal Park site for additional ticket information, including availability and prices.

Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub or Ticombo are currently available from SAR 20.

Everything you need to know about Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr, founded in 1955, are one of four current Saudi Pro League clubs, the others being Al Al Hilal, Al Shabab and Al Riyadh, who hail from the city of Riyadh.

Al Hilal and Al-Nassr have always been two of the most dominant forces in the Saudi sphere, and they’ve maintained that momentum since the Saudi Pro League came into being in 2007. Following the rebranding of the top tier of the sport in the country, the two Riyadh big guns have been champions 11 times in 17 seasons.

While the fervent Nassrawis may not have seen their side wear the crown since 2019, Al-Nassr have always remained perennial title challengers, especially since CR7's arrival. Having finished in the top-3 in each of the last four seasons, they'll now be hoping to grab the top spot and the trophy for themselves at the end of this campaign.

While Ronaldo may be the most famous import to play for Al-Nassr in recent times, a whole host of notable world stars have donned the yellow and blue kit down the years, including the likes of Hristo Stoichov, Denilson, Vincent Aboubakar, and David Ospina. They also made further additions to their impressive talent pool over the summer with Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman signing from Chelsea and Bayern Munich, respectively.

History of Al-Awwal Park

Al-Awwal Park, formerly known as King Saud University Stadium and Mrsool Park, has been the home ground of Al-Nassr since 2020. In September of that year, the Saudi Media Company (SMC) obtained the management rights for operating the stadium, and they put pen to paper with Al-Nassr to become tenants. In April 2023, the stadium was renamed Al-Awwal Park after Saudi Awwal Bank signed a $15 million sponsorship deal.

Al-Awwal Park is located within the King Saud University Stadium complex in west Riyadh, just south of the King Abdullah Financial District, and can hold up to 26,000 fans on a match day. The stadium has also hosted other entertainment and sporting events, including WWE’s Crown Jewel (twice) and 'PFL 10: 2024 Championships'.