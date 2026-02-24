Goal.com
Rob Norcup

How to buy Al-Nassr 2026 tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, upcoming fixtures & more

Here's how to grab the chance to see Cristiano Ronaldo in live action in Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr, who are based in the capital city of Riyadh, have always been one of the shining lights of Saudi soccer. They are one of only three clubs to have participated in every season of the Saudi League since it launched in the 1970s.

Al-Nassr pulled off the greatest coup of the lot when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022, and Saudi Pro League attendances have been on the rise ever since. Why not check out what all the fuss is about and get yourself along to an upcoming Al-Nassr fixture at Al-Awwal Park? 

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information you need about purchasing Al-Nassr match tickets, including how you can buy them and how much they will cost.

Upcoming Al-Nassr matches

DateGameCompetitionTickets
Feb 25 Al Najma vs Al NassrSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Feb 28Al Fayha vs Al NassrSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Mar 07Al Nassr vs Neom SCSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Mar 14Al Khaleej vs Al NassrSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 03Al Nassr vs Al NajmaSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 11Al Okhdood vs Al NassrSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 24Al Nassr vs Al EttifaqSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
Apr 28Al Nassr vs Al AhliSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
May 02Al Qadsiah vs Al NassrSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
May 07Al Nassr vs Al HilalSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
May 13Al Shabab vs Al NassrSaudi Pro LeagueTickets
May 21Al Nassr vs DamacSaudi Pro LeagueTickets

How to buy Al-Nassr 2025/26 tickets

To purchase Al-Nassr match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab. You can also source tickets through the Al-Awwal Park site or WeBook.com. 

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday) and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match. 

For popular matches, such as the Capital Derby (Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr) it’s advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.

You don't require a club membership to buy single-game tickets, but Al-Nassr do offer Diamond and Seasonal Membership packages. Diamond Memberships guarantee tickets for all competitions, whereas Seasonal Memberships, which have various tiers ranging from Fan Tier to Platinum Tier, include benefits and tickets that increase in value depending on the tier level.

While the official league or stadium portals are the safest way for supporters to purchase Al-Nassr tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub or Ticombo for tickets from SAR20.

How much are Al-Nassr 2025/26 tickets?

Al-Nassr ticket prices vary depending on the match, seating category, and demand. Premium seating options, such as VIP boxes and executive suites, command higher prices, while general admission tickets offer more affordable options. 

Prices typically range from SAR 185 to SAR 1875 or more for high-profile matches.

Keep tabs on the league's official site or the Al-Awwal Park site for additional ticket information, including availability and prices. 

Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub or Ticombo are currently available from SAR 20.

Everything you need to know about Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr, founded in 1955, are one of four current Saudi Pro League clubs, the others being Al Al Hilal, Al Shabab and Al Riyadh, who hail from the city of Riyadh. 

Al Hilal and Al-Nassr have always been two of the most dominant forces in the Saudi sphere, and they’ve maintained that momentum since the Saudi Pro League came into being in 2007. Following the rebranding of the top tier of the sport in the country, the two Riyadh big guns have been champions 11 times in 17 seasons.

While the fervent Nassrawis may not have seen their side wear the crown since 2019, Al-Nassr have always remained perennial title challengers, especially since CR7's arrival. Having finished in the top-3 in each of the last four seasons, they'll now be hoping to grab the top spot and the trophy for themselves at the end of this campaign. 

While Ronaldo may be the most famous import to play for Al-Nassr in recent times, a whole host of notable world stars have donned the yellow and blue kit down the years, including the likes of Hristo Stoichov, Denilson, Vincent Aboubakar, and David Ospina. They also made further additions to their impressive talent pool over the summer with Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman signing from Chelsea and Bayern Munich, respectively.

History of Al-Awwal Park

Al-Awwal Park, formerly known as King Saud University Stadium and Mrsool Park, has been the home ground of Al-Nassr since 2020. In September of that year, the Saudi Media Company (SMC) obtained the management rights for operating the stadium, and they put pen to paper with Al-Nassr to become tenants. In April 2023, the stadium was renamed Al-Awwal Park after Saudi Awwal Bank signed a $15 million sponsorship deal.

Al-Awwal Park is located within the King Saud University Stadium complex in west Riyadh, just south of the King Abdullah Financial District, and can hold up to 26,000 fans on a match day. The stadium has also hosted other entertainment and sporting events, including WWE’s Crown Jewel (twice) and 'PFL 10: 2024 Championships'.

Frequently asked questions

To purchase Al Nassr match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league (SPL) site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab. You can also source tickets through the Al-Awwal Park site. Fans can also book match tickets via the WeBook.com platform. Last year Webook.com partnered with the Saudi Pro League to become its official ticketing platform.  

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday) and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match. For popular matches, such as the Capital Derby (Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr) it’s advisable to purchase tickets as soon as they are released to avoid missing out on the seats you want.


You don't require a club membership to buy single-game tickets, but Al Nassr do offer Diamond and Seasonal Membership packages. Diamond Memberships guarantee tickets for all competitions, whereas Seasonal Memberships, which have various tiers ranging from Fan Tier to Platinum Tier, include benefits and tickets that increase in value depending on the tier level.

Yes, In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub and Ticombo are two of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. They are legitimate merchants in the resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

Yes, you can book a tour of Al-Awwal Park through the official stadium website or the Webook platform. The guided tours offer a behind-the-scenes look at the stadium, including areas like the players' tunnel, locker rooms, and the pitch itself. You can also purchase tour tickets from the stadium box office. The tours cost around 50-100 SAR and last approximately 100 minutes.

