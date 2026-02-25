How to get Bayern Munich 2025/26 tickets: Upcoming fixtures, ticket prices, hospitality & more

For football enthusiasts, attending a Bundesliga match is a must. The German league is renowned for its unparalleled passion and incredibly dedicated fan bases. The atmosphere in German stadiums is often electric, none more so than at the Allianz Arena in Munich, which, of course, is the home of Bayern Munich, the club that has reigned supreme as champions of Deutschland an astonishing 34 times.

Let GOAL give you all the vital Bayern Munich ticket information you need to know, including how much they cost, where you can buy them and much more.

Upcoming Bayern Munich 2025/26 fixtures

With a hectic schedule poised to take them all over Germany and around Europe this term, Bayern Munich and their fans will have their work cut out as they compete across multiple fronts. Below, you can find their upcoming home fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

Date & Time (CET) Fixture Competition Tickets Sat 28 Feb, 18:30 vs RB Leipzig (H) Bundesliga Tickets Sun 8 Mar, 15:30 at Heidenheim (A) Bundesliga Tickets 10/11 Mar, 21:00 TBD (First Leg) Champions League R16 Tickets Sat 14 Mar, 15:30 at Bayer Leverkusen (A) Bundesliga Tickets 17/18 Mar, 21:00 TBD (Second Leg) Champions League R16 Tickets Sun 22 Mar, 15:30 vs Mainz 05 (H) Bundesliga Tickets Sat 4 Apr, 15:30 at VfB Stuttgart (A) Bundesliga Tickets Sat 11 Apr, 18:30 vs Borussia Dortmund (H) Bundesliga (Der Klassiker) Tickets Tue 21 Apr, 20:45 at Bayer Leverkusen (A) DFB-Pokal Semi-Final Tickets Sat 25 Apr, 15:30 vs Werder Bremen (H) Bundesliga Tickets Sat 9 May, 15:30 at FC St. Pauli (A) Bundesliga Tickets Sat 16 May, 15:30 vs Borussia M'gladbach (H) Bundesliga (Final Day) Tickets

How to buy Bayern Munich 2025/26 tickets?

Getty Images

To purchase tickets,you can go to Bayern Munich’s official ticket portal. It’s worth checking the site regularly for ticket sales information, ticket release dates, and availability.

Tickets are often released online a few weeks before each match, and you may need to create an account and provide personal information.

Being a club member also gives you priority when looking to secure seats for games at the Allianz Arena.

If tickets are sold out, or you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release, or hoping to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary resale retailers such as StubHub.

How much are Bayern Munich 2025/26 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase Bayern Munich tickets at the Allianz Arena on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from €15-€120 when you buy them directly through the club. The price fluctuates depending on who the opponents are and where you sit in the stadium. Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub, with tickets available from €100.

Like most teams in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich offers tiered pricing, based on age groups, including adult, junio,r and senior categories, but these brackets differ from club to club.

In addition to those factors, seat location within the stadium significantly affects the ticket price, with premium views often commanding the highest cost. There are, of course, marquee matchups against big-name opponents, such as ‘Der Klassiker’ (Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund), which fall into the highest tier, with prices rising accordingly.

How to get Bayern Munich hospitality tickets & packages?

If you want to buy Bayern Munich hospitality tickets, it’s worth checking out the club’s official site. Bayern offer an extensive range of VIP packages for those who like to enjoy their football in a more relaxed and comfortable fashion.

These hospitality options include the following:

Presenterbox: A luxury buffet-style self-service menu served in the private surroundings of a personal box, with prime stadium views from behind the goal.

A luxury buffet-style self-service menu served in the private surroundings of a personal box, with prime stadium views from behind the goal. Eventbox: A luxury buffet-style self-service menu served in an open-plan restaurant formation, with access to mid-tier seats in the North Stand and additional wine bar access.

A luxury buffet-style self-service menu served in an open-plan restaurant formation, with access to mid-tier seats in the North Stand and additional wine bar access. Foyer: A luxury buffet-style self-service menu in a large-scale dining room structure, with seating in Block 304 and additional wine bar access.

A luxury buffet-style self-service menu in a large-scale dining room structure, with seating in Block 304 and additional wine bar access. Franz Beckenbauer Lounge: A luxury buffet-style self-service menu in a casual-formal bar-style lounge area, with seating in the heart of the North Stand.

History of the Allianz Arena

The Allianz Arena in Munich (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competition purposes) was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches and 75,000 for domestic matches.

It is the second-largest stadium in Germany behind the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.

As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. It also famously staged the most recent UEFA Champions League final in May, when PSG romped to a 5-0 triumph against Inter Milan. The 2012 finale between Chelsea and Bayern Munich was held at the Munich venue too.