How to get West Ham 2026 tickets: Ticket prices, upcoming fixtures & season tickets

As we hit the business end of the 2025-26 Premier League season, the energy in East London is palpable for those looking for West Ham tickets.

With Graham Potter steering the ship through a high-stakes spring schedule, including a massive FA Cup Fifth Round clash against Brentford, every matchday feels like a cup final.

You could be at the London Stadium in person to find out. How can you get your hands on tickets to see West Ham in action next season? Let GOAL give you all the information you need.

Upcoming West Ham fixtures at the London Stadium

Below, you can find West Ham's upcoming home fixtures for the 2025/26 season:

Date & Time (GMT) Fixture Competition Tickets Sat 28 Feb, 15:00 at Liverpool (A) Premier League Tickets Wed 4 Mar, 19:30 at Fulham (A) Premier League Tickets Mon 9 Mar, 19:30 vs Brentford (H) FA Cup 5th Round Tickets Sat 14 Mar, 12:30 vs Manchester City (H) Premier League Tickets Sun 22 Mar, 14:15 at Aston Villa (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 11 Apr, 15:00 vs Wolves (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 18 Apr, 15:00 at Crystal Palace (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 25 Apr, 15:00 vs Everton (H) Premier League Tickets Sat 2 May, 15:00 at Brentford (A) Premier League Tickets Sat 9 May, 15:00 vs Arsenal (H) Premier League Tickets Sun 17 May, 15:00 at Newcastle United (A) Premier League Tickets Sun 24 May, 16:00 vs Leeds United (H) Premier League (Final Day) Tickets

How to buy West Ham 2025/26 tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for West Ham games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages. You can typically purchase these through the club's official ticket portal, which can be found on their website.

For some matches, it may be possible to buy West Ham football tickets directly from the club without a West Ham membership; however, this is very rare.

All the available matchday tickets tend to be purchased quickly by Claret Members during their priority sales window. The adult membership costs £45 and, as well as ticketing priority, other benefits include ticket discounts and a voucher to use in the club store or online. Further exclusive perks and member competitions are ongoing throughout the season.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices.

While the official portal is the safest way for supporters to purchase West Ham tickets, those looking to attend a match may wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHubas a way of securing themselves a seat.

How much are West Ham 2025/26 tickets?

For those wishing to purchase West Ham tickets at the London Stadium on a match-by-match basis, adult prices range from £30 to £120 when you buy them directly through the club.

Individual West Ham match tickets are split into either Category A, B, or C, depending on the opponents who are playing, with Category A tickets the most expensive, ranging from £55 to £120. Each category has further subdivisions, like Band 1, Band 2, etc, which relate to various locations in the stadium.

The cheapest places to sit at the London Stadium are in the Bobby Moore and Sir Trevor Brooking Stands, especially if you sit at the back of the upper tier, where prices range from £30 to £55. The pricier seats are in the Billy Bonds Stand to the east and the West Stand. Seats on the halfway line, such as in the highly coveted 1966 seats (in premium locations), cost from £50 to £120, depending on the match category.

Keep tabs on the club's official ticket portal for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets on secondary resale sites such as StubHub are currently available from £60.

How to get West Ham hospitality tickets & packages?

West Ham offers an extensive range of premium options for those who like to enjoy their football in a more refined, comfortable manner.

Prices range from approximately £100 to 700 and they vary based on the opponent and the specific package.

From bustling sports bars that give you a more exclusive version of general admission, to high-luxury restaurant experiences, there’s something to suit all tastes and pockets at the London Stadium. Examples include:

Boleyn: A tribute to West Ham’s old ground, the Boleyn serves up a sports bar vibe with VIP padded seats, a complimentary match programme, and a half-time drink, all steeped in club history.

A tribute to West Ham’s old ground, the Boleyn serves up a sports bar vibe with VIP padded seats, a complimentary match programme, and a half-time drink, all steeped in club history. Royal East: Pitch-facing and stylish, the Royal East delivers elegant three-course dining, inclusive drinks, and mid-tier seating. You also get the chance to meet a West Ham legend.

Other hospitality areas/sections include ‘Londoner’, ‘Great Briton’, ‘Forge’, and ‘Arnold Hills’.

Remember, however, more popular fixtures are likely to sell out their options sooner rather than later. The easiest way to ensure your place is to keep an eye on the hospitality section of the club’s site, so you know what your options are.

Where to stay around the London Stadium

If you're travelling in for a game, you can check out places to stay around the stadium using the interactive map below.

History of the London Stadium

The London Stadium (formerly and also known as the Olympic Stadium) is a multi-purpose outdoor stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in the Stratford district of London.

The stadium was constructed specifically for the 2012 Summer Olympics, serving as the athletics venue and as the site of their opening and closing ceremonies. Following the Games, it was rebuilt for multi-purpose use and now serves primarily as the home of West Ham United, who became tenants from the 2016 season.

UK Athletics is the other tenant in the stadium and hosts a round of the IAAF Diamond League each year, known as the London Grand Prix. The stadium held 80,000 people for the Olympics, but it was remodelled after the Games, and the capacity for football matches is now limited to a capacity of 62,500 under the terms of the lease.

Since becoming the London Stadium, the venue has also played host to the 2015 Rugby World Cup, 2019 Major League Baseball London Series and musical performers such as the Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.