SSV Jeddeloh Panoramica

Juventus are preparing for a major offensive in the transfer market as they look to completely overhaul their attacking options ahead of the new season. The Bianconeri are prioritising the arrival of Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth before turning their full attention to Paris Saint-Germain star Randal Kolo Muani.
Federico Chiesa has confirmed his intention to seek a return to Serie A following a frustrating spell at Liverpool that saw him marginalized under Arne Slot. Despite being part of a Premier League-winning squad, the Italian international has struggled for consistent game time and is now eyeing a move back to Italy to reignite his career.
Juventus have shifted their focus to Emiliano Martinez after accepting defeat in their pursuit of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Despite reports of a personal agreement with the Brazilian, the Reds remain unwilling to sanction a sale, forcing Bianconeri to explore alternative options ahead of the new season.
Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik has opened up about the severe psychological toll his persistent injury problems have taken on him. The 32-year-old Poland international admitted that his continuous physical setbacks completely wore him down, leading to heartbreaking moments where he was forced to abruptly stop his gym sessions just so he could break down in tears in the bathroom.
The long-running contract saga between Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus has finally reached a definitive conclusion with the confirmation that the striker will leave the club on a free transfer. Despite months of negotiations aimed at securing his future in Turin, reconcilement between the two parties proved impossible as talks officially broke down this week.