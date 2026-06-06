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SSV Jeddeloh

SSV Jeddeloh Panoramica

Federico Chiesa Liverpool 2025-26

Chiesa wants Serie A return after Liverpool struggles

Federico Chiesa has confirmed his intention to seek a return to Serie A following a frustrating spell at Liverpool that saw him marginalized under Arne Slot. Despite being part of a Premier League-winning squad, the Italian international has struggled for consistent game time and is now eyeing a move back to Italy to reignite his career.

F. ChiesaLiverpool
Hellas Verona FC v Juventus - Serie A TIM

Milik reveals heartbreaking mental struggles during Juventus injury nightmare

Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik has opened up about the severe psychological toll his persistent injury problems have taken on him. The 32-year-old Poland international admitted that his continuous physical setbacks completely wore him down, leading to heartbreaking moments where he was forced to abruptly stop his gym sessions just so he could break down in tears in the bathroom.

A. MilikSerie A
Dusan Vlahovic Juventus

Vlahovic to leave Juve on free transfer

The long-running contract saga between Dusan Vlahovic and Juventus has finally reached a definitive conclusion with the confirmation that the striker will leave the club on a free transfer. Despite months of negotiations aimed at securing his future in Turin, reconcilement between the two parties proved impossible as talks officially broke down this week.

D. VlahovicL. Spalletti
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Serie A crestSerie A

Pos SquadraGVPSGFGS+/-Pt.Forma
8Genoa crestGenoa00000000
9Inter crestInter00000000
10Juventus crestJuventus00000000
11Lazio crestLazio00000000
12Lecce crestLecce00000000
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