Where to watch Chile today? Live soccer streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Chile are one of the founding members of CONEMBOL and one of the most successful South American soccer teams of all time. La Roja enjoy widespread acclaim across the globe, with a particularly strong following in the United States.

Their domestic league, the Chilean Primera División, is fiercely contested and is home to incredible teams like Colo Colo, Universidad de Chile and Universidad Católica. They are a talent factory and have produced stars like Elías Figueroa, Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal, and Claudio Bravo.

As La Roja continue their glorious journey, GOAL tells you everything you need to know to watch their next match.

Live broadcast of Chile matches

Where to watch Chile soccer games for free

You can watch the Chilean national team soccer games on Fanatiz on a pay-per-view basis.

Chile also compete in the Copa América, and their friendly matches are televised on major networks such as ABC, NBC, and CBS. For streaming, Fubo remains the top choice to watch every game live.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

Where to watch Chile Soccer Games Worldwide

Here is how you can watch Chile games worldwide.

Country / Region Broadcaster Argentina TNT Sports Chile TNT Sports Canada Fanatiz, beIN Sports/CONNECT Canada USA Fanatiz, Fubo Puerto Rico Fanatiz

Where to watch Chile soccer games in Spanish

For Spanish speakers, there are quite a few options to watch La Roja live. TUDN/Univision hosts Copa America matches, while the World Cup is on Telemundo and Peacock. You can turn to streaming services like Fubo, which provides access to those channels.