OL - Le message de Depay après la défaite en finale de Coupe de la Ligue

This one hurts! First of all I wanna thank everyone that’s been involved in my recovery, I got injured back in December and I can say I came back stronger! From doctor Mariani who operated me @villastuart till @ronaldkoeman who supported me all the way through the help of @fysiomed.amsterdam and @ol A couple people who visited me in Rome they know i keep them in my heart! 🙏🏽💜 all the messages I received form colleges, teammates, family I appreciate you all! Tonight hurts but it’s not over next week we have another important game coming. We have to make sure we ready! Love y’all #TeamMemphis #WalkInFaithNotBySight

