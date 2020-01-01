Nottingham Forest limoge Sabri Lamouchi
Sabri Lamouchi et Nottingham Forest, c'est fini. Le club anglais, qui évolue en Championship, a annoncé ce mardi 6 octobre le licenciement de son entraîneur.
Cela fait suite au très mauvais début de saison de Forest qui n'a connu que la défaite : quatre fois en championnat (avec une place de relégable) et une fois en League Cup.
Sabri Lamouchi était arrivé à Nottingham en juin 2019 et avait connu une première saison contrastée. Longtemps à la lutte pour monter en Premier League, Forest s'était écroulé après la reprise du championnat post-covid, terminant à la septième place.
Nottingham Forest a également annoncé le nom de son successeur au poste d'entraîneur : il s'agit de Chris Hughton qui était sans club depuis son départ de Brighton en mai 2019.
#NFFC can confirm that the contract of head coach Sabri Lamouchi has been terminated with immediate effect.— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 6, 2020
Chris Hughton appointed as manager #NFFC are delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Hughton as the club’s new manager.— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) October 6, 2020