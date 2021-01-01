Les supporters de Manchester United ne veulent pas s'arrêter là
Le match de Manchester United contre Liverpool a dominé l'actualité de la Premier League dimanche, mais pas pour la raison habituelle d'un tel derby.
Avant la rencontre, qui a ensuite été reportée, des centaines de fans de Manchester United ont protesté contre la famille Glazer, qui détient le club, et qui ont essayé de créer une Superligue européenne avec les Red Devils parmi les clubs fondateurs.
Inévitablement, cela a conduit les fans, du terrain d'Old Trafford à l'autre bout du monde, à prendre la parole sur les réseaux sociaux pour exprimer leur opinion sur le sujet.
I don't condone vandalism but this protest against the Glazers is much bigger than today's game against Liverpool.— Nikhil Deshpande (@Chaseeism) May 2, 2021
If you see anyone talking about how much #mufc have spent in defence of the Glazers, they are confirming that they simply haven’t a clue.— ً (@utdrobbo) May 2, 2021
All money spent has been generated from club revenue — there has been ZERO external investment unlike clubs like Chelsea & Manchester City.
Mais tout le monde ne prend pas le sujet autant au sérieux.
