Manchester United

Les supporters de Manchester United ne veulent pas s'arrêter là

Robin Bairner
Les fans des Red Devils ont exprimé leur colère envers la direction du club à Old Trafford, entraînant le report du choc contre Liverpool.

Le match de Manchester United contre Liverpool a dominé l'actualité de la Premier League dimanche, mais pas pour la raison habituelle d'un tel derby.

Avant la rencontre, qui a ensuite été reportée, des centaines de fans de Manchester United ont protesté contre la famille Glazer, qui détient le club, et qui ont essayé de créer une Superligue européenne avec les Red Devils parmi les clubs fondateurs.

Inévitablement, cela a conduit les fans, du terrain d'Old Trafford à l'autre bout du monde, à prendre la parole sur les réseaux sociaux pour exprimer leur opinion sur le sujet.

Mais tout le monde ne prend pas le sujet autant au sérieux.

