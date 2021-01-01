Les supporters de Manchester United ne veulent pas s'arrêter là

Le match de Manchester United contre Liverpool a dominé l'actualité de la Premier League dimanche, mais pas pour la raison habituelle d'un tel derby.

Avant la rencontre, qui a ensuite été reportée, des centaines de fans de Manchester United ont protesté contre la famille Glazer, qui détient le club, et qui ont essayé de créer une Superligue européenne avec les Red Devils parmi les clubs fondateurs.

Inévitablement, cela a conduit les fans, du terrain d'Old Trafford à l'autre bout du monde, à prendre la parole sur les réseaux sociaux pour exprimer leur opinion sur le sujet.

I don't condone vandalism but this protest against the Glazers is much bigger than today's game against Liverpool.



This had to happen. Glazers need to leave Manchester United! 😤 #GlazersOut #MUNLIV #MUFC #Gla pic.twitter.com/G530YMButU — Nikhil Deshpande (@Chaseeism) May 2, 2021

Drove Up From Wales Fight For Something I Care About! OUR CLUB! #GlazersOut x pic.twitter.com/Koh786bFGv — John Scon Hughes (@Only1JohnScon) May 2, 2021