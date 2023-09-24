Guide TV : Où voir tous les matches de football du jour à la TV et en streaming ?

Naim Beneddra
Notre rédaction vous livre le programme des matches du jour et leur diffusion sur les chaines françaises.

Les principaux matchs de football à la télévision aujourd'hui seront proposés sur BeIn Sports, Canal+, BeIn Sports et Amazon Prime Video.

La programmation complète de tout le football en direct à la télévision et en streaming est disponible ci-dessous :

    12.30 Empoli-Inter (Serie A) – BeIn Sports1

    13.00 Metz – Strasbourg (Ligue 1) – Amazon Prime

    14.00 Real Sociedad-Getafe (Liga) – BeIn Sports Max 6

    14.30 Ajax-Feyenoord (Eredivisie)

    15.00 Multiplex Ligue 1 – Amazon Prime

    15.00 RC Lens – Toulouse (Ligue 1) – Amazon Prime

    15.00 Atalanta-Cagliari (Serie A) – BeIn Sports Max 4

    15.00 Udinese-Fiorentina (Serie A) – BeIn Sports Max 5

    15.00 Arsenal-Tottenham (Premier League) – Canal+

    15.00 Liverpool-West Ham (Premier League) – Canal+ Foot et Multisports 2

    15.00 Brighton - Bournemouth (Premier League) – Multisports 1

    15.00 Chelsea – Aston Villa (Premier League) – Multisports 3

    15.00 Le Havre - Clermont (Ligue 2) – Amazon Prime

    15.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Heidenheim (Bundesliga) – BeIn Sports 2

    16.00 Besiktas - Kayserispor (Super Lig) – BeIn Sports 7

    17.00 Montpellier – Rennes (Ligue 1) – Canal+ Foot et Amazon Prime

    17.30 Sheffield United-Newcastle (Premier League) – Canal+

    18.30 Eintracht Francfort – Fribourg (Bundesliga) – BeIn Sports 2

    18.00 Bologna-Napoli (Serie A) – BeIn Sports 1

    18.30 Betis-Cadix (Liga) – BeIn Sports 5

    18.30 Anderlecht - Bruges (Jupiler League) - DAZN

    18.30 Las Palmas-Granada (Liga) – BeIn Sports 6

    19.00 Antalya - Fenerbahçe (Super Lig) – BeIn Sports 7

    19.15 La Gantoise - Eupen (Jupiler League) - DAZN

    20.45 Torino-Roma (Serie A) – BeIn Sports 5

    20.45 PSG-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT

    20.45 PSG-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) – Amazon Prime

    21.00 Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid (Liga) – BeIn Sports 1

