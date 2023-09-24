Guide TV : Où voir tous les matches de football du jour à la TV et en streaming ?

Les principaux matchs de football à la télévision aujourd'hui seront proposés sur BeIn Sports, Canal+, BeIn Sports et Amazon Prime Video.
La programmation complète de tout le football en direct à la télévision et en streaming est disponible ci-dessous :
12.30 Empoli-Inter (Serie A) – BeIn Sports1
13.00 Metz – Strasbourg (Ligue 1) – Amazon Prime
14.00 Real Sociedad-Getafe (Liga) – BeIn Sports Max 6
14.30 Ajax-Feyenoord (Eredivisie)
15.00 Multiplex Ligue 1 – Amazon Prime
15.00 RC Lens – Toulouse (Ligue 1) – Amazon Prime
15.00 Atalanta-Cagliari (Serie A) – BeIn Sports Max 4
15.00 Udinese-Fiorentina (Serie A) – BeIn Sports Max 5
15.00 Arsenal-Tottenham (Premier League) – Canal+
15.00 Liverpool-West Ham (Premier League) – Canal+ Foot et Multisports 2
15.00 Brighton - Bournemouth (Premier League) – Multisports 1
15.00 Chelsea – Aston Villa (Premier League) – Multisports 3
15.00 Le Havre - Clermont (Ligue 2) – Amazon Prime
15.30 Bayer Leverkusen-Heidenheim (Bundesliga) – BeIn Sports 2
16.00 Besiktas - Kayserispor (Super Lig) – BeIn Sports 7
17.00 Montpellier – Rennes (Ligue 1) – Canal+ Foot et Amazon Prime
17.30 Sheffield United-Newcastle (Premier League) – Canal+
18.30 Eintracht Francfort – Fribourg (Bundesliga) – BeIn Sports 2
18.00 Bologna-Napoli (Serie A) – BeIn Sports 1
18.30 Betis-Cadix (Liga) – BeIn Sports 5
18.30 Anderlecht - Bruges (Jupiler League) - DAZN
18.30 Las Palmas-Granada (Liga) – BeIn Sports 6
19.00 Antalya - Fenerbahçe (Super Lig) – BeIn Sports 7
19.15 La Gantoise - Eupen (Jupiler League) - DAZN
20.45 Torino-Roma (Serie A) – BeIn Sports 5
20.45 PSG-Marsiglia (Ligue 1) - SKY SPORT
21.00 Atletico Madrid-Real Madrid (Liga) – BeIn Sports 1