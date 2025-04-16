Arsenal FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First LegGetty Images Sport

Real Madrid, une remontada sur ChatGPT ?

Real Madrid vs ArsenalReal MadridArsenalLigue des Champions

Dans leur tentative d'un retour improbable, le Real Madrid a utilisé ChatGPT pour envoyer un message à Arsenal, mais a été moqué aussitôt.

  • Madrid a envoyé un message de huit mots à Arsenal
  • Ils l'ont fait avec l'aide de ChatGPT
  • Mais leur publication n'a pas eu l'effet escompté
