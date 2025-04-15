Robert Lewandowski Cristiano RonaldoGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Pour Flick, Lewandowski est au niveau de Cristiano Ronaldo

R. LewandowskiC. RonaldoH. FlickBorussia Dortmund vs FC BarceloneBorussia DortmundFC BarceloneLigue des Champions

Hansi Flick a comparé la star de Barcelone Robert Lewandowski à la légende du Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo avant le choc contre Dortmund.

L'article continue ci-dessous

L'article continue ci-dessous

L'article continue ci-dessous

L'article continue ci-dessous
  • Flick a comparé Lewandowski à Ronaldo
  • L'entraîneur allemand salue l'attaquant vedette
  • Barcelone affronte Dortmund mardi
Suivez GOAL sur WhatsApp ! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
25997 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Watch all UCL matches on Stan Sport

Prochain match: