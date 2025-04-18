Dani Carvajal Bukayo SakaAFP
Parshva Shah

Dani Carvajal, la grosse punition

D. CarvajalB. SakaReal Madrid vs ArsenalReal MadridArsenalLigue des Champions

Le défenseur du Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal, devrait être suspendu par l'UEFA suite à son altercation à la mi-temps avec Bukayo Saka d'Arsenal

L'article continue ci-dessous

L'article continue ci-dessous

L'article continue ci-dessous

L'article continue ci-dessous
  • Carvajal pourrait être frappé d'une longue suspension
  • A été impliqué dans une altercation avec Saka mercredi
  • Le latéral est actuellement en convalescence
Suivez GOAL sur WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
27474 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Watch all UCL matches on Stan Sport

Prochains matchs