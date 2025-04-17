Real Madrid C.F. v Arsenal FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final Second LegGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Bellingham brise le silence après la défaite contre Arsenal

J. BellinghamReal MadridReal Madrid vs ArsenalArsenalLigue des Champions

Jude Bellingham a présenté ses excuses aux fans du Real Madrid, admettant que les joueurs n'ont pas "répondu aux attentes" contre Arsenal.

  • Le Real Madrid a été écrasé par Arsenal
  • Bellingham a eu peu d'impact sur le match
  • Le milieu de terrain anglais a présenté ses excuses aux fans sur Instagram
