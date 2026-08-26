How to get Athletic Bilbao vs Elche tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Athletic Bilbao take on Elche on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at San Mames in Bilbao.

Athletic Bilbao came out on top in their previous top-flight encounter, defeating Elche 2–1 at home in February 2026 thanks to a brace from striker Gorka Guruzeta. Early head-to-head records favor Athletic Bilbao, who have claimed 5 victories compared to Elche's 3 wins across their overall LaLiga history.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Athletic Bilbao vs Elche, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Athletic Bilbao vs Elche LaLiga kick-off?

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche takes place at San Mames in Bilbao, with kick-off time to be confirmed in official listings for this LaLiga fixture.

LaLiga - Game Week 5 12 Sept 2026 - 12:30 San Mames

How to buy Athletic Bilbao vs Elche LaLiga tickets?

To purchase tickets for an Athletic Bilbao vs. Elche match at the San Mamés Stadium, follow these steps to secure official seats:

1. Official Club Sales Channel

Athletic Club Official Tickets: General public tickets open directly on the club's official ticketing platform 2 to 4 weeks prior to the fixture.

Club Athletic Pre-Sale : Members enrolled in the Club Athletic program receive early access to seats standard public release.

San Mamés Box Office (Taquillas) : Located at the stadium, any remaining unsold tickets go on sale physically 1–2 days before matchday and on kickoff day.

2. Secondary & Hospitality Vendors

Official VIP Hospitality : VIP Area packages (including premium seating, private lounge access, and catering) can be booked far in advance via the Athletic Club Official Tickets site.

Secondary Marketplaces : If general admission seats are sold out, tickets are often listed on secondary providers like StubHub.

How much do Athletic Bilbao vs Elche LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for an Athletic Bilbao vs Elche match at San Mamés vary based on purchase channels, seat location, and demand:

Standard Ticket Prices (Official Club Sales)

Shortside Ends (Fondo Norte / Fondo Sur) : ~€30 to €50

Longside Upper Tier (Preferencial / Lateral High) : ~€55 to €90

Longside Main Stand (Tribuna Principal / Central) : ~€85 to £140

Reseller & Secondary Marketplace Prices

If standard tickets sell out through official channels, secondary ticket exchange platforms (such as StubHub) or authorized travel resellers, typical pricing ranges:

Entry-Level / Behind the Goal : ~€60 to €80

Side View / Main Tribuna : ~€80 to €140

VIP & Hospitality Packages (includes premium seating and lounge access/catering): ~€250 to €450+ per ticket

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Form

Athletic Bilbao have lost four of their last five matches, with their only victory coming in a pre-season friendly against Burgos CF, which they won 3-0. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 home defeat to Sevilla in LaLiga on August 22, and they also lost 3-1 to Real Zaragoza and 1-0 to Atalanta in friendly competition. Across those five matches, Bilbao scored six goals and conceded eight.

Elche have not won any of their last five matches, recording one draw in LaLiga and three draws in pre-season friendly action. Their most recent result was a 0-5 defeat to Barcelona on August 23, which followed a 1-1 draw with Deportivo de A Coruna in their opening LaLiga fixture. Elche drew 2-2 with Cordoba, 2-2 with Al-Ain, and 0-0 with Johor Darul Ta'zim in the build-up to the season. Across the five matches, Elche scored five goals and conceded nine.

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on February 20, 2026, when Athletic Bilbao won 2-1 at home in LaLiga. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 at Elche in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in LaLiga, Athletic Bilbao have won three times and Elche have won once, with one draw also on the record, scoring ten goals in total and conceding five.

Athletic Bilbao vs Elche Standings

In the early LaLiga 2026/27 standings, Athletic Bilbao sit 18th and Elche are 15th.