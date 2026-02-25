How much every Women's Super League club will be impacted by losing players to the Asian Cup and AFCON - ranked

The impact will be felt differently in different leagues. For example, Zambia's Barbra Banda and Malawi's Temwa Chawinga are two of the biggest stars in the NWSL, but both will miss the first few matchdays of the new season in the United States, with departures to AFCON likely to have a bigger impact on that division rather than the Asian Cup. It's a similar story in France, where league leaders Lyon will temporarily bid farewell to star winger Tabitha Chawinga, sister of Temwa, while Paris Saint-Germain prepare to lose up to four key players in the latter half of March.

In England, meanwhile, it is the Asian Cup that is set to have the most notable impact on the Women's Super League. Nothing demonstrated that more clearly than the announcement of Japan's squad for the tournament, which features 16 players from WSL clubs. Australia, with 12, wasn't far off hitting that number either. AFCON, on the other hand, will only take a maximum of six players from the WSL overall, if all six players of qualified African nations are selected.

So, which English clubs are set to be most impacted by this month's tournaments? And who is best-placed to cope with key absentees? All 12 WSL teams will lose players over the course of what is sure to be a thrilling March, and GOAL has ranked all of them based on who is going to struggle the most with the situation...