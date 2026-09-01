West Ham United and New Balance drop first-ever 480 trainer collaboration

As West Ham United step into their new partnership with New Balance for the 2026/27 campaign, the collaboration is extending far beyond the pitch. Alongside the new kit reveal, the duo have dropped their first official joint footwear release: the West Ham United x New Balance 480.

Instead of producing heavy-handed club merchandise, the pair have opted for a low-profile lifestyle approach. The result is an understated, retro-inspired trainer designed for daily wear rather than just matchday kit.

Designed to be worn from the streets to the stands, this unique collaboration brings New Balance's iconic 480 trainer to life in a distinctive Irons colourway, combining classic styling with characteristic Hammers details.​​

New Balance

Predominantly white, the classic leather upper is complemented by claret detailing, creating a clean and versatile look that brings together New Balance's heritage alongside West Ham United’s instantly-recognisable colours.​

Inspired by the original BB680, the 480 features a flextended saddle for added structure and a sturdy heel counter for stability, while traditional laces provide an adjustable and secure fit.​

​Shop: West Ham United x New Balance 480 trainers

New Balance

​The West Ham United x New Balance 480 trainers are available to purchase online at the West Ham online store, or by shopping in-store at the Club's London Stadium, Liberty Romford, Lakeside Thurrock or Basildon Eastgate stores.



