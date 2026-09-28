Japan Overview

Aitana Bonmati has won each of the last three Ballons d'Or Feminin - but the accolade will go to someone else in 2026. Will it be two-time winner and fellow Barcelona star Alexia Putellas who reasserts herself as the best player in the women's game? Or could there be a new name on the honour roll when the Golden Ball is handed out in Paris in October?
France Football has officially revealed the shortlist for the 2026 Men's and Women's Coach of the Year awards, highlighting the tactical masterminds who defined the last season. The nominations for the Johan Cruyff Trophy are heavily dominated by Spanish talent, reflecting a golden era for the nation’s coaching exports across Europe’s top leagues.
The U.S. women's national team won the three-game series against Japan 2-1, with dominant performances from Lindsey Heaps and Claire Hutton, and some less than impressive showings from a surprising few.
The USWNT beat Japan 3-0 on Friday night, fueled by a goal and assist from center back sub Kennedy Wesley and a strike from Rose Lavelle. The result secured a 2-1 edge in the rare three-game series, as manager Emma Hayes’ “game on” message translated into a sharp performance in Commerce City, Colo.