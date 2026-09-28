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Japan

Japan Overview

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Explore Betting on GOAL
October 2026
Friendlies
Haiti badge
Haiti
HTI
1
Japan badge
Japan
JPN
5
FT
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Japan badge
Japan
JPN
1
FT
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Standings

Campeonato Italiano crestCampeonato Italiano

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Inter de Milão crestInter de Milão65101881016
W
D
W
W
W
2Lazio crestLazio6510114716
W
W
D
W
W
3Roma crestRoma64201431114
D
D
W
W
W
4Cagliari crestCagliari641163313
D
W
W
W
L
5Milan crestMilan6330115612
D
W
D
D
W
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Pronostic Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United 13/10/2026 : les locaux s'imposent sur le fil
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