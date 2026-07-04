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'Cape Verde won!' - Portugal star says Argentina result doesn't matter as World Cup minnows handed the moral victory
Semedo hails Blue Sharks' spirit
Speaking from the Portugal camp ahead of their own knockout clash, Semedo was quick to highlight the incredible journey of the African nation. The defender, who has Cape Verdean roots, watched as the underdogs pushed the reigning world champions to the limit in a match that stunned the footballing world.
"I followed the tournament closely and I believe that, regardless of yesterday's result, Cape Verde have emerged as winners," Semedo said in a touching tribute to his ancestral home. "They put together a magnificent campaign and proved that, just like Portugal, they are a small nation boasting immense quality. The belief they displayed throughout this tournament was incredible. I am delighted by the way they represented us; I want to congratulate them and thank them for everything."
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Legends in awe of Cape Verde
Semedo’s sentiments echoed those of several heavyweights in the football community. Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was notably moved by the performance, stating he almost had tears in his eyes watching the minnows nearly topple the giants of South America. The Blue Sharks held Argentina to a stalemate during regular time, only falling late in the extra period.
Thierry Henry was equally impressed, noting that while the result went against them, the team won the hearts of supporters everywhere. Even Lionel Messi admitted the difficulty of the task, acknowledging that his side struggled to maintain control against a team that had already proved its discipline and power earlier in the competition.
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Focus shifts to Iberian showdown
While celebrating Cape Verde’s heroics, Semedo remains fully focused on Portugal’s upcoming round of 16 battle against Spain. The defender, currently playing his club football for Fenerbahce, emphasised that he is ready to serve Roberto Martínez’s side in any capacity required during what he describes as an "anticipated final."
"I feel like I'm knocking on the door to help Portugal in any way possible. Whether it's 10 minutes, half an hour, or the full 90, the most important thing is that we all give our best so Portugal can win, stay in this competition, and go as far as we can," the full-back added. "We have a deep squad with immense quality, and everyone is ready to step up. Look at Gonçalo Ramos; he hasn't played much, but he gave everything and was crucial in helping the team. The focus is entirely on the collective - we are all prepared to do our bit for the cause."
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Neutralizing the Yamal threat
The clash against Spain will see Portugal face off against teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. While Semedo acknowledged the 18-year-old’s immense "potential," he warned that focusing solely on the Barcelona star would be a mistake given the depth of the Spanish squad.
"Yamal is undoubtedly a special talent with frightening potential, but Portugal know they cannot afford to fall into the trap of tunnel vision. Should Martinez’s side obsess over the Barcelona starlet, they risk being dismantled by a Spain squad stacked with match-winners from the opening whistle to the final sub.", Semedo concluded.
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