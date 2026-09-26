Botswana Overview

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Botswana

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Explore Betting on GOAL
September 2026
Friendlies
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Botswana
BWA
1
Namibia badge
Namibia
NAM
1
FT
Friendlies
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Botswana
BWA
4
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Namibia
NAM
1
FT
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Explore Betting on GOAL

Standings

Northern Premier League crestNorthern Premier League

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
4Lyon crestLyon6321114711
L
W
D
W
D
5Paris FC crestParis FC632184411
L
W
D
W
W
6Paris Saint-Germain crestParis Saint-Germain6321118311
W
W
W
L
D
7Brest crestBrest622212938
W
L
L
W
D
8Lorient crestLorient62226608
W
L
D
W
L
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