Botswana Overview

Niclas Fullkrug could be set for a sensational return to the international stage after rediscovering his clinical edge in the Bundesliga. The veteran striker has wasted no time in making his mark back in Germany, prompting high-level discussions about his future with the national team.
Joshua Kimmich has hit back at suggestions that his time as an undisputed starter for the German national team is coming to an end. The Bayern Munich veteran spoke out following intense public scrutiny regarding his tactical fit under new head coach Jurgen Klopp during the international break.