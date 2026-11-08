Buccaneers vs Bears Predictions, Picks & Odds - NFL SNF

After steamrolling the best defense in the NFL on Monday night, Chicago will be looking to extend their winning run to four games at Soldier Field on Sunday. But the Buccaneers are on a good run of their own, with three wins in their last four games.

Buccaneers vs Bears Predictions, Picks & Odds - 8:20pm ET - 11/8/2026

Chicago Bears -6 @ -110 with BetMGM

Under 46.5 Points @ +105 with BetMGM

Baker Mayfield Passing Attempts - Over 30.5 @ -105 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Chicago Bears -6

The Bears have been on fire since Caleb Williams has returned from injury. They are undefeated in the three games he’s starting since coming back in Week 6 against the Falcons. Chicago scored over 30 points in each of those games, including against Seattle’s league-leading defense on Monday night.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, have bounced back after their poor start to the season, but it’s clear that this run can’t last forever. The Buccaneers are entirely reliant on their run game and have been extremely fortunate to benefit from sloppy quarterback play against them. Michael Penix Jr. threw four picks against the Bucs last week, Bryce Young threw two in the week before that, and Dak Prescott threw two in Week 5. In other words, all of Tampa Bay's wins have come in games where the opposition QB threw two or more interceptions.

Williams is firing on all cylinders right now. If he plays like he did against the Seahawks, he won’t cough the ball up easily, so we’re taking Chicago to cover the spread.

Buccaneers vs Bears Pick 1: Chicago Bears -6 @ -110 with BetMGM

Under 46.5 Points

While Caleb Williams is primed to have another big game on Sunday night, we’re less optimistic about this game being a shootout. This comes down to the fact that Tampa Bay’s offense is too inconsistent.

As we’ve touched on, the Buccaneers have benefited from extra possessions caused by their secondary. But they’ve also done well against soft defenses. The Cowboys have the worst defensive third-down conversion rate in the NFL, allowing opposing teams to convert 51.4% of their third-down attempts. The Panthers aren’t much better, with a 46.4% (fifth-worst in the NFL). Atlanta also have a conversion rate over 40%, which is well above the league average.

Chicago, on the other hand, have the league’s best defensive third-down conversion rate, allowing conversions on just 23.8% of chances. When you combine this with the Bears’ fourth-best defense against the run, it’s hard to see Tampa Bay coring a lot of points on Sunday night.

Buccaneers vs Bears Pick 2: Under 46.5 Points @ +105 with BetMGM

Baker Mayfield Passing Attempts - Over 30.5

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers made history last week by becoming the first team since September 29, 1974 to not complete a single pass. The former Oklahoma quarterback completed zero of his three passing attempts, while his running backs racked up 310 yards combined.

It’s possible that Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell have another big game on Sunday night — Tampa Bay lead the NFL in rushing yards, with 168.6 yards per game — but if Chicago dominates this game like we expect them to, Mayfield will have to throw the ball.

Mayfield threw over 31 passes in two of his three losses this season. He’s thrown for over 30 passes in 60% of the games that Tampa Bay have trailed at half-time dating back to the start of last season.

Buccaneers vs Bears Pick 3: Baker Mayfield Passing Attempts - Over 30.5 @ -105 with BetMGM

Bucs vs Bears at US Prediction Markets

US sports traders can buy options on Week 9's marquee Sunday Night Football clash between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears across all of the best prediction market apps.

The Bears are big favorites heading into this game, priced at 71¢ on Novig, Kalshi, and Polymarket. The Bucs are on the road with an injured quarterback, taking on a defense capable of neutralizing their running game, and traders have reacted by making Tampa Bay 29¢ underdogs.

The 50¢ mark for the U/O is still at 47.5 points, though, meaning traders expect plenty of points to go on the board while the game is decided.

All prices correct at time of publication and subject to change.

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Buccaneers vs Bears Start Time

After beating the Seahawks in Seattle on Monday night, the Bears are coming home to Chicago to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Soldier Field on Sunday night (11/8) at 8:20pm ET (7:20pm local time). This game will be broadcast live on NBC, with streaming available on Peacock.

Buccaneers vs Bears Game Details