Inter Milan vs Como Predictions: Hosts aim to end winless run

Inter secured a Champions League victory away to Feyenoord in midweek. The Nerazzurri now target three points at home to close the gap on Lazio.

Best Predictions for Inter Milan vs Como

Tie or Como (Double chance) @ +100 with BetMGM

Nicolas Paz to score or assist @ +120 with BetMGM

Over 3.5 goals @ +115 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

The BetMGM promo code gives players sports bonuses at sign-up

Learn about more of the best sportsbook promos in the US with our expert guide

Check out the top sports betting sites via our expert guide

Como to leave the San Siro with something

Como are only two points and two places behind reigning Scudetto holders Inter. Como have conceded just eight goals in ten games, matching the defensive record of league leaders Lazio.

Cesc Fabregas’ side have lost just once all season, just like Inter. Inter’s 13 goals conceded is higher than any other side in Serie A’s top five. This suggests Como will get their opportunities in the final third. After scoring nine times against Lens on Wednesday, Como head into this fixture full of confidence.

The betting market prices the game as something of a mismatch. Como’s last two trips to the San Siro have ended in 4-0 and 2-0 defeats, respectively. This explains the market’s skepticism surrounding Como. Nevertheless, we believe there’s serious value in backing Como to avoid defeat at an implied probability of 50%.

Inter Milan vs Como Bet 1: Tie or Como (Double chance) @ +100 with BetMGM

Paz to be the difference-maker for the visitors

Nicolas Paz is in excellent form this season. The Argentine international has six goal contributions in nine Serie A appearances this term. He also posted three goal contributions in Como’s 9-1 win at Lens in midweek.

Paz’s strike rate for goal contributions stands at 66.67% in the 2026-27 Serie A season. However, we can back him to score or assist on Sunday at a modest 45.45% implied probability. This looks like the best value play from our Inter Milan vs Como predictions.

Admittedly, Como and Paz are coming up against the defending Serie A champions this weekend rather than Lens. However, the 22-year-old is playing without fear right now. He’ll relish the opportunity to silence the Nerazzurri faithful.

Inter Milan vs Como Bet 2: Nicolas Paz to score or assist @ +120 with BetMGM

Midweek goal fests make this line attractive

Inter Milan’s ten Serie A games this term have featured 39 goals in total. That’s an average of 3.9 goals per game. Inter also have the worst defensive record in the top five, with 13 goals conceded.

Como have scored 18 goals in their opening ten matches in 2026-27. Their eight goals conceded is the joint-lowest tally in the league, which complicates matters.

However, their 9-1 win at Lens in midweek demonstrates Como have the potential to be explosive in the final third. On home soil, Inter will always try hard to set the tempo. Also, their fans will be eager to get a response after losing to AC Milan. Hence, we’re comfortable backing over 3.5 goals at a 46.51% implied probability.

Inter Milan vs Como Bet 3: Over 3.5 goals @ +115 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Inter Milan 2-2 Como

Inter Milan 2-2 Como Goalscorers prediction: Inter Milan: Thuram, L. Martinez - Como: Paz, Douvikas

Cristian Chivu’s Inter Milan are back at the San Siro this weekend to host Como 1907, with second place in Serie A firmly on the line. Inter sit three points behind Lazio, while Como are two places and two points below the Nerazzurri.

Inter have won eight of their first ten league games of the season. They average 2.6 goals scored per game. Only Roma have scored more than Inter in the league. Everything seemed perfect prior to defeat in the first Milan derby of the season last week. Inter fell two goals behind inside the opening ten minutes and couldn’t reel the Rossoneri back in.

Fortunately, they have an instant opportunity to regain some ground on Lazio against high-flying Como. With Lautaro Martinez enduring an injury lay-off, Inter’s Marcus Thuram has taken on a more prominent role in attack.

The Frenchman has scored five goals, registering seven goal contributions in total. Luis Henrique (thigh) is Chivu’s main absentee this weekend, with Martinez expected to be back in the fold on Sunday.

Como come into this game in fourth place, having conceded just eight goals in their first ten Serie A matches this term. They are on a four-game winning streak in the league and romped to a record-breaking 9-1 Champions League league phase win at Lens on Wednesday.

They also thrashed Manchester United 4-1 on home soil in the Champions League last month, so there’s no denying they carry a serious threat. Fabregas will once again be without the services of injured trio Moise Kean (muscle), Assane Diao (thigh) and Trevoh Chalobah (muscle).

Probable lineups for Inter Milan vs Como

Inter Milan expected lineup: J. Martinez, Akanji, Bisseck, Bastoni, Diouf, Barella, Calhanoglu, Augusto, Dimarco, Thuram, Lautaro Martinez

Como 1907 expected lineup: Butez, Couto, Ramon, Kempf, Valle, Perrone, Milla, Da Cunha, Paz, Baturina, Douvikas