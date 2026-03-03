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Super Cup

Super Cup Overview

GFX Khabib Nurmagomedov Xabi Alonso

MMA icon Khabib brands Madrid stars 'spoiled brats' over Alonso sacking

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has unleashed a furious tirade against Real Madrid's stars following the shock dismissal of Xabi Alonso. The undefeated fighter did not hold back in his assessment of the situation at the Bernabeu, branding the squad "spoiled brats" and insisting that the club should have cleared out the dressing room rather than sacking one of the world's best tactical minds.

Real MadridX. Alonso
FBL-KSA-SUPERCUP-BARCELONA-REAL MADRID

Alonso speaks out after Real Madrid dismissal!

Xabi Alonso has broken his silence following his abrupt departure from Real Madrid, issuing a dignified statement that addresses his time in the dugout. The Basque tactician was relieved of his duties just a day after a painful Super Cup defeat to Barcelona, but he refused to show bitterness, instead sending a clear message of gratitude to his squad and the Bernabeu faithful.

Real MadridX. Alonso
Xabi Alonso Real Madrid 2025-26

Real Madrid to stick with Alonso after Supercopa defeat

Real Madrid’s stance when it comes to the future of under-fire manager Xabi Alonso has been revealed. The World Cup-winning former Los Blancos midfielder only returned to the Bernabeu in the summer of 2025 as he succeeded legendary Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti. He has endured a baptism of fire in the Spanish capital, leading to inevitable sack speculation being generated.

X. AlonsoReal Madrid
Vinicius Junior Cristiano Ronaldo Karim Benzema Real Madrid

Vini Jr matches Real record held by Ronaldo, Benzema & Puskas

Vinicius Junior’s moment of magic for Real Madrid in their Super Cup clash with Clasico rivals Barcelona counted for little in the grand scheme of things, as they suffered a 3-2 defeat, but it did see him match a notable record. The Brazilian forward now sits level with Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Ferenc Puskas when it comes to goal contributions in major finals.

Vinicius JuniorC. Ronaldo
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Super Cup, fixtures & results

Tuesday 6 January
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
5
Athletic Bilbao badge
Athletic Bilbao
ATH
0
FT
Wednesday 7 January
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
1
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
Saturday 10 January
Barcelona badge
Barcelona
BAR
3
Real Madrid badge
Real Madrid
RMA
2
FT
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Lyon crestLyon87011851321
W
W
W
W
L
2Aston Villa crestAston Villa8701146821
W
W
W
W
W
3FC Midtjylland crestFC Midtjylland86111881019
W
D
W
L
W
4Real Betis crestReal Betis8521137617
W
L
W
W
W
5FC Porto crestFC Porto8521137617
W
D
W
W
D
More

Apostas em destaque

Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favorito
See more betting articles

Frequently asked questions

To purchase tickets for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, the most reliable method is to go to the official WeBook.com platform, which is also the Saudi Pro League’s official ticketing platform.

Yes, in addition, those looking to attend any of the Spanish Super Cup matches may also wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub, in order to obtain tickets.

Below, you can find a list of the recent Spanish Super Cup during the four-team format years:

YearWinnersRunners-up
2025BarcelonaReal Madrid
2024Real MadridBarcelona
2023BarcelonaReal Madrid
2022Real MadridAthletic Bilbao
2021Athletic BilbaoBarcelona
2020Real MadridAtletico Madrid