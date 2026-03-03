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Super Cup
Super Cup Overview
Super Cup, fixtures & results
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Tuesday 6 January
Wednesday 7 January
Saturday 10 January
Standings
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|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|Lyon
|8
|7
|0
|1
|18
|5
|13
|21
|2
|Aston Villa
|8
|7
|0
|1
|14
|6
|8
|21
|3
|FC Midtjylland
|8
|6
|1
|1
|18
|8
|10
|19
|4
|Real Betis
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|17
|5
|FC Porto
|8
|5
|2
|1
|13
|7
|6
|17
Apostas em destaque
Odds Sul-Americana 2026: Boca Juniors é favoritoSee more betting articles
Frequently asked questions
To purchase tickets for the Spanish Super Cup semi-final, the most reliable method is to go to the official WeBook.com platform, which is also the Saudi Pro League’s official ticketing platform.
Yes, in addition, those looking to attend any of the Spanish Super Cup matches may also wish to consider secondary resale sites such as StubHub, in order to obtain tickets.
Below, you can find a list of the recent Spanish Super Cup during the four-team format years:
Year Winners Runners-up 2025 Barcelona Real Madrid 2024 Real Madrid Barcelona 2023 Barcelona Real Madrid 2022 Real Madrid Athletic Bilbao 2021 Athletic Bilbao Barcelona 2020 Real Madrid Atletico Madrid