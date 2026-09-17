The Rondo: Is Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT youth gamble bold or too much, too soon? What can Cavan Sullivan and Co. deliver?

Tom Hindle: A bit of a risk. 13 first-time call-ups is good for the streets and nice for the vibes, but there's not much experience here whatsoever. Sure, the U.S. need to look to the future, but there's a risk Pochettino has gone too young, too soon. Sullivan makes sense, so do Zavier Gozo, Peyton Miller, Neil Pierre and Julian Hall. But what's the rationale behind Cole Campbell here? Is Mathis Albert really ready? Tough one.

Ryan Tolmich: Just about what you'd want: a perfect mix of old and new. Many of the exciting young faces are there, but so are the familiar ones who can mentor them. There's often a push and pull between starting anew and keeping something familiar, but it seems Pochettino got that push and pull right by balancing it all right down the middle.

Alex Labidou: Kudos to Mauricio Pochettino for making some bold choices, even if the USMNT hit a few bumps along the way. Peru, Chile, Mexico, and Canada could all enter as favorites against this group if they bring their strongest squads. But at this stage of the World Cup cycle, you need to see what you have in the national team pool, especially among the younger players. With Nations League fixtures set for mid-November, that looks like the more likely window for stars such as Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie to return, provided they’re healthy.