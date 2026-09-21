MLS Winners and Losers: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami prove they can't be counted out, but what's next for Marc Dos Santos at LAFC?

Mauricio Pochettino watched while his team took shape. Ironically, it wasn't really his team. Instead, the USMNT manager was there at Yankee Stadium on Friday night, a spectator as NYCFC took on New York Red Bulls. The 1-0 scoreline suggests it was hardly a thriller. The eye test did little to change the perception, too.

But Pochettino got what he wanted: a goal from one of his young guns. Julian Hall, 18, and showing so much promise, hadn't found the net since May. He needed one. And even if it was rather gifted to him by some shoddy communication from the home side's backline - which featured two U.S. internationals in Matt Freese and James Sands. Hall didn't care. Neither did Poch, either. This was one of his younger call ups doing their job. And with it might just have come a little personal vindication, too. His latest USMNT squad is inexperienced. There are 13 uncapped players on his roster. Nine of them play in Major League Soccer. This was a good weekend for the kids of the league.

And there was other stuff, too. It's probably too late in the season for any serious playoff contender to sack a manager. However, there can still be fallout. One manager showed this weekend why his days at a major club might be numbered after the playoffs. Another showed why he is so experienced and so valuable to this league. And, oh yeah, on the subject of veteran heads, tell everyone that Luis Suarez is still doing it.

GOAL runs through the Winners and Losers of the weekend in MLS...