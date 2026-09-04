Arsenal's summer transfer spree makes Gunners the team to beat in this season's Women's Super League
It might be the easy thing to look at Arsenal's summer transfer window and pick them to win the Women's Super League. Georgia Stanway and Ona Batlle are the headline signings of what, on paper, looks like a brilliant flurry of business for the Gunners, as they look to end a seven-year wait for a record-extending 16th top-flight title. But just because it's a bit of a cliché to hype up the team that has 'won' the transfer window doesn't mean it's always inaccurate to do so.
After all, while Arsenal have gone without a WSL triumph since 2019, it was only in May of last year that Renee Slegers' side stunned Barcelona in the Women's Champions League final to win a second European title, a trophy no other English women's team has even lifted once. Their path to glory also included a remarkable comeback to defeat Lyon, the eight-time winners, in the semi-finals. Even when OL got their revenge in last season's competition, at the same stage, Arsenal showed again that they can compete with the very best in the world.
This summer, then, has been about building on that. This team is capable of conquering the continent, but a lack of depth and a reliance on certain individuals has prevented them from coming out on top at home, with Chelsea dominant for six successive WSL seasons before Manchester City ended their title drought last time out.
Now, though, Arsenal look to well-positioned to return to the summit thanks to a summer transfer window that may just have made them the team to beat.
Strength in depth
A massive part of that is the depth that Arsenal now possess. Every position is more than adequately covered, predominantly by players with plenty of experience, but with some youth also sprinkled in.
Even those who fall into the latter category don't lack exposure to senior level or the big stage. Olivia Smith has three excellent seasons of senior football under her belt, including the 2025-26 campaign, which saw her cope with the expectation of a big price tag brilliantly; Smilla Holmberg has a similar level of experience and also represented her country at a European Championship last summer, playing an hour in Sweden's quarter-final defeat to England; while Lisa Baum arrives this summer with less international experience than those two, but has been playing senior football since she was 15 years old.
There was still a concern at centre-back. Leah Williamson has struggled for consistent fitness as of late and Katie Reid's ongoing recovery from an ACL injury would have left Lotte Wubben-Moy and Steph Catley as the only options there if the England captain was sidelined again. However, Arsenal acted on deadline day to bring in France international Elisa De Almeida to bolster that area. A left-footer would've been the dream, with Catley the only one in that position, but the Gunners are at least well-covered there now after addressing the one concern on the depth chart.
Sharing the load
Such depth is particularly important given the reliance on certain individuals that Arsenal have had in recent times, with that especially the case with Kim Little and Mariona Caldentey in midfield. There was a significant drop-off if those players were absent last season, which is never an ideal place to be in, especially with Little now 36 years old. The arrivals of Stanway and Geraldine Reuteler, then, have addressed that.
It's also been the case with Alessia Russo. Given how much she has been depended on by both Arsenal and England in recent years, the striker has done remarkably well to stay injury-free, something which is certainly a testament to the work she does off the pitch and her all-round professionalism. Granting Russo more opportunities to rest would still be beneficial, though, and that will be more possible now that Selina Cerci has joined her, Stina Blackstenius and Michelle Agyemang - who is also recovering from an ACL injury - in the striker ranks.
Versatility and flexibility
This summer's business also opens the door to more flexibility in the No.10 role. Frida Maanum has been the most regular starter there, with the now-departed Victoria Pelova unable to make the position her own while experimentation with Kyra Cooney-Cross in there also not returning great results. Rosa Kafaji, signed in 2024, has also been sold to London City Lionesses this summer, removing her from the conversation.
Reuteler, Little, Caldentey and Stanway, however, can all play a little further forward, with Maanum also capable of playing deeper. Because of the depth Arsenal now have in midfield, they can rotate more in that area to utilise different combinations, whether to incorporate rest for individuals or to deploy a team best-suited to troubling the opposition.
More than enough quality
That's all on top of the quality Arsenal have already shown under Slegers, by winning the Champions League and reaching the semi-finals in a strong title defence, before even noting the overall quality that these summer signings add to that.
Batlle is a world-class full-back, Stanway is one of the best midfielders on the planet, Cerci has scored more Bundesliga goals in the last two seasons than any other player, Reuteler's quality was on show for all to see at Euro 2025 and Baum is a really exciting player for both the present and the future.
Man City deserve a lot of respect as the defending WSL champions, but a lack of Champions League football did help them last year and they have a new challenge this season as they add European games to their schedule. Chelsea are also a great champion, having won the previous six titles before City's triumph, but last season was their worst WSL campaign in seven years and there are some questions about certain areas of this season's squad and also their recent injury record, which really depleted their depth last term.
Manchester United don't look to be a major threat after a quiet summer, which has included the surprise departure of head coach Marc Skinner, and it is likely too early for big-spending London City Lionesses to really make a stab at the title, even with signings like two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas.
Arsenal, though, have a strong squad in every area, they have a lot of flexibility and versatility in the group and they know what it takes to get over the line to win the biggest titles. Now, their aim will be to do that in the WSL for the first time since 2019.