How to watch today's Wisconsin vs Montana NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to kick off their March Madness journey with a first-round clash against the Montana Grizzlies in Denver. Tip-off is scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. ET, as both teams look to punch their ticket to the second round.

Wisconsin wrapped up the 2024-25 season with an impressive 26-9 record, finishing fourth in the Big Ten standings. Their strong campaign secured them a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, setting the stage for a matchup with Montana. Should they advance, the winner of BYU vs. VCU awaits on Saturday.

Montana enters the Big Dance as a No. 14 seed, having clinched their spot with a Big Sky Tournament title. The Grizzlies finished 25-9, tying for the best record in their conference before securing an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Wisconsin vs Montana NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Wisconsin vs Montana: Date and tip-off time

The Badgers and the Grizzlies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT at Ball Arena in Denver, CO.

Date Thursday, March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, CO

How to watch Wisconsin vs Montana on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Badgers and the Grizzlies on:

TV Channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Wisconsin Badgers team news & key performers

John Tonje was a standout performer during the Big Ten Tournament, leading the Badgers with 21.3 points per game (PPG) and 7.5 rebounds per game (RPG) over four contests. John Blackwell also played a pivotal role, contributing 14.5 PPG and 4.3 RPG during that stretch.

Montana Grizzlies news & key performers

In their conference championship game on March 12, Montana outgunned Northern Colorado 91-83, showcasing their offensive firepower. Money Williams, who led the team in scoring during the regular season with 13.3 PPG, will be a key player to watch. Meanwhile, Joe Pridgen (11.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG) provides a strong presence on the glass and in the paint.

