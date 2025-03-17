Ranking top five players in women's college basketball ahead of March Madness

The players you should keep an eye on during this year's NCAA tournament.

With March Madness fast approaching, the anticipation is building as fans ask the big question: which players will etch their names into college basketball folklore on its grandest stage? Just last season, Caitlin Clark registered her name into college basketball history with a record-breaking career at Iowa. Now, she’s quickly becoming one of the premier faces of the WNBA, already making waves as she gets acclimated with the Indiana Fever.

While Cinderella stories capture the hearts of many, it’s often the established stars who leave the biggest mark on the tournament. So, which players are poised to dominate the spotlight this year? And who stands above the rest?

With the NCAA Tournament just days away, here's a look at the top 5 players in women's college basketball.

