2025 National Invitational Tournament: Full TV schedule, streaming options and where to watch

Here's the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch the 2025 NIT Tournament games live on TV, with & without cable.

March reigns supreme in the world of college basketball. While conference tournaments and the NCAA Tournament rightfully dominate the spotlight during March Madness, the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) also provides fans with additional opportunities to catch high-quality basketball action.

Once considered the pinnacle of college hoops, the NIT was established in 1938 by a collective of New York sportswriters. However, its prominence has waned over the years as the NCAA Tournament, which debuted in 1939, has firmly cemented itself as the premier event in March.

Today, the NIT is a 32-team, single-elimination tournament, often featuring squads that narrowly missed out on an NCAA Tournament bid. While March Madness steals the spotlight with its Cinderella stories and thrilling finishes, the NIT offers its own brand of high-stakes competition, fueled by teams eager to prove they belonged on college basketball’s biggest stage.

For those programs sitting on the edge of the tournament bubble, the NIT is more than just a consolation prize—it’s a chance to make a statement. Expect these teams to take the court with a chip on their shoulder, determined to show the selection committee they made a mistake.

But just when will all the action take place, and what phases will unfold throughout the event? GOAL brings you all the details to follow the 2025 NIT Tournament, including the tournament outline, how teams qualify, and what you can expect.

When and where does the 2025 National Invitation Tournament Tip Off?

Date: Tuesday, March 18 to Thursday, April 3 (championship game)

Tuesday, March 18 to Thursday, April 3 (championship game) Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

The National Invitation Tournament (NIT), college basketball's oldest postseason competition, kicks off its first round on Tuesday, March 18, with all games set to take place at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

NIT Selection Show 2025 date, time & how to watch

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time: 9:30 pm ET

9:30 pm ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Livestream: Fubo

Much like the NCAA Tournament, the NIT also has its own Selection Show, where teams anxiously wait to learn their postseason fate. For some, it's a second chance to extend their campaign, while for others, it marks the abrupt end of their season.

The NIT Selection Show is set to air on ESPN2 at 9:30 pm ET on Sunday, March 16, with fans also able to stream it live via the ESPN app and Fubo.

NIT bracket selection format

The NIT selection committee has introduced a revamped process for determining the tournament field. While the 32-team, single-elimination format remains intact, the criteria for automatic bids have been adjusted.

This year’s tournament will feature 16 "exempt" teams—a group that includes the top two teams from the ACC and SEC that missed out on an NCAA Tournament berth, along with the highest-ranked team from the top 12 conferences that failed to secure an invitation to March Madness.

The top 12 conferences are determined based on Ken Pom's ratings, while the best team from each is identified through a combination of BPI, KPI, NET, KenPom, Strength of Record (SOR), Torvik rankings, and Wins Above Bubble (WAB).

Additionally, regular-season conference champions who fail to qualify for the NCAA Tournament can earn an automatic spot in the NIT, provided their average ranking across the listed metrics is 125 or better.

How to watch 2025 National Invitation Tournament

The good news for fans is that ESPN2 comes standard with most basic cable packages. On DirecTV, you can find it on Channel 209, while Dish Network carries it on Channel 143. However, for traditional cable users, the channel number may vary depending on location.

Once the NIT tips off, first-round games will be shown on ESPN2 and ESPNU. Unlike ESPN2, which is widely available, ESPNU is typically part of an upgraded or mid-tier cable package.

The second round will also be split between ESPN2 and ESPNU, while the quarterfinals will air exclusively on ESPN2.

For the final stages, ESPN takes over, broadcasting the semifinals on April 1 and the championship game on April 3.

Fans can catch the action on Fubo, which offers streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the NIT from start to finish.

2025 National Invitation Tournament channels

Round Dates Channel Livestream First Round Tue, March 18 to Fri, March 21 ESPN2/ESPNU Fubo Second Round Sat, March 22 and Sun, March 23 ESPN2/ESPNU Fubo Quarter-finals Tue, March 25 and Wed, March 26 ESPN2 Fubo Final Four Tuesday, April 1 (7pm & 9:30 pm) ESPN Fubo Championship Thursday, April 3 (9:00 pm) ESPN Fubo

When is the NIT championship game?

Date: Thursday, April 3

Time: 9 pm ET or 6 pm PT

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

The 2024 NIT championship game is set to air live on ESPN at 9 pm ET on Thursday, April 3. For the second consecutive year, Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will serve as the stage for both the semifinals and the title clash. Fans can also stream the action live on Fubo, which offers a 7-day FREE trial to new members.