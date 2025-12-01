How to watch today's USWNT vs Italy Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The United States women's national team (USWNT) are set to play the final fixture planned for 2025 as they welcome Italy Women for an international friendly at Chase Stadium on Monday.

In last week's friendly game between the two sides, Emma Hayes' side emerged victorious by a 3-0 margin. While USWNT have another friendly against Paraguay lined up for January, Le Azzurre are also preparing for the Women's World Cup Qualification games in March 2026.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USWNT vs Italy Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the international friendly match between USWNT and Italy Women will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Peacock, Max and TBS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

USWNT vs Italy Women kick-off time

The international friendly match between USWNT and Italy Women will be played at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Monday, December 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Rose Lavelle and Naomi Girma have been named in the squad. Along with Lavelle, Lindsey Heaps are the two leading goalscorers on this roster, though Chelsea's Catarina Macario was favored to spearhead the attack last time out.

Olivia Moultrie and Alyssa Thompson are among the under 25 players with recent goal involvements to their names.

While goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz eyes first-ever senior international appearance, since her appointment as head coach, Hayes has handed out 27 debuts in 29 games.

Italy Women team news

Italy has two NWSL players on this roster, namely Washington Spirit's Sofia Cantore and Lisa Boattin of the Houston Dash. Captain Elena Linari plays for London City Lionesses in WSL, while Arianna Caruso represents German giants Bayern Munich.

Cristiana Girelli is the senior-most and most-capped in the current squad.

Juventus' Chiara Beccari is likely to lead the line of attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

USA Last 2 matches ITA 2 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins USA 3 - 0 Italy

USA 2 - 0 Italy 5 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

Useful links