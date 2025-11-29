Olivia Moutrie, USWNTGetty
USWNT ratings vs Italy: Cat Macario leads the way with a brace as Olivia Moultrie’s rise continues with another standout showing

The USWNT opened its final camp of 2025 with a strong start, fueled by another Moultrie goal and two second-half strikes from Macario.

It took the U.S. women’s national team only 90 seconds to put its stamp on Italy in a 3-0 win, powered by Olivia Moultrie and Cat Macario. 

In the first of two friendlies between the USWNT and Italy, manager Emma Hayes went with a starting lineup that leaned heavily on experience, with only three players entering the match with fewer than 10 caps. Her side appeared to capitalize early, with Rose Lavelle sparking a sharp sequence of one-two passes that freed Moultrie on a delayed run into the box. The 20-year-old finished to make it 1-0 within just 90 seconds, her fifth international goal. 

Moultrie mentioned Hayes had her group focused on seizing the moment early in the contest, which ultimately played a role in the quick start.

"Honestly, we just talked about starting fast and starting strong, and I think, like, the energy momentum, just carry that, and we had a really good week of training, so I feel like we just kind of flowed into the first minutes of the game," she said at halftime to Turner Sports. 

After the opener, the U.S. settled into the match with stretches of control and a few hiccups in transition, moments that required returning center back Naomi Girma to step up - and she showed why she's largely considered to be the best center back in the world. It had been over 150 days since the defender's last appearance and the Chelsea star acknowledged the challenges to get back to her best. 

"I think there's been a lot of ups and downs this year, but I just feel grateful to be back here with this team closing out in the final camp of the year, and it's always to be called in, so I'm excited for this game and I'm excited to see how the team does," Girma said to Turner Sports prior to the match. 

The second half belonged to Macario, who scored in the 64th and 76th minutes to remind everyone of her scoring pedigree and effectively seal the win for the Americans. The forward now has six goals in 2025.

"It's always a pleasure being with this team. I feel so happy to be in this environment. I feel like it really allows you to be the best version of yourself, and I'm lucky enough that Emma knows me very well and she knows what I can bring to the team," Macario said to Turner Sports. "It was a good year in which I personally have just been trying to find some consistency. I'm just trying to be available for every practice, every game." 

Hayes also introduced new faces, handing first caps to Jameese Joseph and Kate Wiesner. From Macario’s clinical edge to the team’s ninth clean sheet in 14 matches, Hayes’ squad looks strong heading into the new year.

GOAL rates the USWNT's players from Inter&Co Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defense

    Claudia Dickey (7/10):

    Dickey didn't have too much action, but she made the necessary saves and was composed when the ball was at her feet, playing out pressure and making her passes. 

    Naomi Girma (9/10):

    It didn't take Girma long to remind everyone that she's one of the best defenders in the world. In the first half, Girma, who started at center back alongside Emily Sonnet, made a series of smart tackles and consistent combination play in the back. Her key moment of the match came in the first 45 minutes when she hunted down the ball, making a long sprint to stop a clear-cut goal-scoring opportunity. 

    Emily Sonnett (7/10): 

    Sonnett looked right back at home next to Girma, working flawlessly with her to keep the backline condensed when defending and up and wide on the attack. 

    Lilly Reale (7/10): 

    Reale and Sonnett both started in the backline after winning the NWSL Championship last Saturday with Gotham. Reale looked fresh and solid. 

    Emily Fox (8/10): A class defender whose speed, accuracy, and ability to go forward were instrumental in the USWNT's win. When she took players on, she often got past them and looked in lock step with the other three defenders.

    Midfield

    Olivia Moultrie (9/10):

    Moultrie didn't just score, but she also took several chances and was one of the most dangerous attacking players on the field on the night. Moultrie took risks in front of the box and was constantly active in her runs, finding a way to be involved even when not on the ball. 

    Claire Hutton (7/10):

    It was a quiet game for Hutton, who got on the ball a fair amount but wasn't able to find as many holes in the attack like she usually does.

    Sam Coffey (6/10): 

    This wasn't Coffey's best performance, and not because she didn't score. While she's usually the pace maker in the midfield, Friday night, her passing wasn't as crisp as usual. It took her most of the match to get into her rhythm with the other three midfielders.

    Alyssa Thompson (8/10): 

    Thompson didn't score, but she was involved in almost every play out wide. Her runs were strong and created all kinds of space for players like Moultrie and Lavelle to fill in gaps. In the moments when she could run at the Italy backline, she did. 

    Attack

    Rose Lavelle (9/10): 

    Lavelle was all over the pitch on Friday night, not looking fatigued at all from her MVP performance less than a week ago. Lavelle was pivotal in the first goal of the game with her cheeky combination play. 

    Cat Macario (9/10): 

    Goals don't lie, and Macario chipped in a brace against Italy to make her mark known. This is Macario's sixth goal on the year.

    Subs & Manager

    Emily Sams (7/10): 

    The applause may have been the loudest for Sams, who got called into the match in the second half and was able to represent the local Orlando Pride on her home turf. 

    Lily Yohannes (7/10): 

    Yohannes was a solid addition in the midfield, taking care of the ball and doing what she does best: creating chances that look well beyond her years.

    Jaedyn Shaw (6/10): 

    Shaw was quiet when she eventually entered the game, but had some strong moments holding the ball up and making runs off the ball when it counted.

    Jameese Joseph (6/10): 

    What a moment for the Chicago Stars player who earned her first cap. 

    Kate Wiesner (6/10):

    In a similar vein to Joseph, a special moment for Wiesner, who entered the match in the second half and earned her first cap. 

    Emma Hayes (8/10): 

    Hayes kicked off her Florida trip in good spirits, and her team didn't look like they had too much Turkey on Thursday, putting on a solid performance against a good Italy team.

