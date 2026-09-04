Italy Overview

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Women's NXGN 2026 GFX

NXGN 2026: Top 25 teenage talents in women's football

The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Lena Oberdorf and Linda Caicedo in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.

NXGNS. Schertenleib
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October 2026
World Cup Qualification UEFA
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Belarus
BLR
0
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
2
FT
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
1
Belarus badge
Belarus
BLR
1
FT
agg 3 - 1
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Standings

Ligue 2 crestLigue 2

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
9Sochaux crestSochaux825156-111
D
D
W
D
D
10Metz crestMetz82421211110
L
D
L
W
D
11Guingamp crestGuingamp82241013-38
L
L
W
D
D
12Dunkerque crestDunkerque82241013-38
L
L
W
D
L
13Nantes crestNantes8224913-48
D
W
L
W
D
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