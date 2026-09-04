Italy Overview

Pep Guardiola has reportedly been offered the chance to become Italy's next head coach after holding face-to-face talks with Paolo Maldini and Leonardo in Barcelona. However, the former Manchester City boss has repeatedly insisted he is enjoying his sabbatical and has no immediate plans to return to management.
The annual NXGN lists are back for 2026, as GOAL ranks the world's top teenage talents in men's and women's football, crowning winners that will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Lena Oberdorf and Linda Caicedo in being recognised as the best young footballers on the planet.