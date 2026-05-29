Where to watch the UEFA Champions League final: Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal for free

The UEFA Champions League Final will pit Paris Saint-Germain against Arsenal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday May 30.

While Luis Enrique's PSG are looking to retain their Champions League crown they won last season, Mikel Arteta's Gunners are looking to clinch European soccer's top title for the first time in the club's history.

The final can be watched over-the-air and for free online in the United States. GOAL gives you the rundown of all you need to know about where to watch this massive match.

Where to watch the UEFA Champions League final for free

CBS will broadcast live coverage of Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal for free over-the-air. Its coverage begins at 11am ET ahead of a 12pm ET kick-off in Budapest.

The CBS UEFA Champions League coverage can be watched online through multi-channel streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV, which offer a five-day free trial where you can fully access any of their three plans and all of the TV schedules, including local CBS affiliate stations, and other content that's included. Remember to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being billed the standard subscription rate.

READ MORE: How to get a free trial of Fubo

To make you have the right setup to catch the big games on your TV, check out our guide on how to live stream and watch the CBS channel to stay up to date with its latest broadcast schedules.

The UEFA Champions League Final can also be streamed on Paramount+. Read our guide on how to live stream and watch the Champions League to learn how to get a 30-day free trial of Paramount+ Essential through a Walmart+ membership.

Can I watch the UEFA Champions League Final for free in Spanish?

Univision will broadcast free over-the-air coverage of Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal in the Spanish language. Its coverage begins at 11.30am ET ahead of a 12pm ET kick-off in Budapest.