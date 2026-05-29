Where to watch Spanish language coverage of the UEFA Champions League final: Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal

This year's UEFA Champions League Final sees Paris Saint-Germain play Arsenal at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on Saturday May 30.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners are aiming to add European soccer's premier trophy to the Gunners' first Premier League title win in 22 years, while Luis Enrique's Ligue 1 champions are looking to become back-to-back Champions League winners.

For the many Spanish speakers throughout the United States, the final can be watched in the Spanish language on a multitude of different platforms, from over-the-air traditional TV channels to a variety of streaming services. Here, GOAL gets you up to speed with the different options those wanting to watch this massive match en español have.

Can I watch the UEFA Champions League Final for free in Spanish?

Univision will broadcast free over-the-air coverage of Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal in the Spanish language. Its coverage begins at 11.30am ET ahead of a 12pm ET kick-off in Budapest.

While local affiliates of this channel can be watched on traditional television, in order to stream the channel online you need to go through one of the major streamers that offers Univision.

Sling TV offers the channel as part of its "Best of Spanish" pack, which is an affordable way of getting Spanish language content without paying for an English language bundle.

For a free alternative, you can access Univision through a free trial from one of the major streamers, such as DirecTV or YouTube TV.

READ MORE:Where to watch Univision

Can I watch the final on a Spanish-language sports network?

TelevisaUnivision-owned cable channel TUDN and streaming platform ViX are also broadcasting live coverage of the UEFA Champions League final in Spanish. Separately, DAZN is offering Spanish language coverage of the final in the United States.

As with Univision, TUDN can be accessed as part of free trials offered by selected streaming services. DirecTV offers a five-day free trial of its "Choice" and "Óptimo Más" packages, both of which feature TUDN. Remember to cancel before the trial period ends to avoid being billed the standard subscription rate.

For more information about how to access this channel, read our guide on how to watch and live stream the TUDN channel. Goal also has a guide about how to live stream and watch the ViX over-the-top streaming service.

DAZN, the over-the-top streaming service that's well-known for its live boxing coverage, has secured Spanish language rights to the UEFA Champions League in the United States through a sub-licensing agreement with TelevisaUnivision.

For those who are already DAZN subscribers, or those who are considering getting a subscription to watch other live sporting events available through the service, this is a good way to be able to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal in Spanish.

READ MORE:Where to watch and live stream the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal