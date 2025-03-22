How to watch today's West Virginia vs Columbia NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch West Virginia vs Columbia NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

No. 11 seed Columbia survived a nail-biting First Four clash against Washington, securing its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory and earning a spot in the first round.

Columbia enters the NCAA Tournament riding a wave of momentum, having secured their third straight Ivy League Regular Season title. The Lions matched a program-best streak with 11 consecutive wins from Dec. 21 to Feb. 14 and notched five victories over teams in this year’s tournament field. Their consistency has also landed them in the Ivy League Tournament Championship Game three times in the last four seasons.

On the other side, West Virginia has pieced together an impressive campaign, finishing 14-6 in Big 12 play while dominating its non-conference slate with a 10-1 record. The Mountaineers have been an offensive force, putting up 75.9 points per game while outscoring opponents by an average of 20.4 points per contest.

In their last outing, West Virginia fell to TCU, 71-65, despite double-digit performances from JJ Quinerly and Sydney Shaw, who also added seven rebounds. The matchup with Columbia will be just the second meeting between the two programs. The Mountaineers won their only previous encounter in 2007, rolling to a 74-41 victory on a neutral court at the FAU Holiday Classic.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the West Virginia vs Columbia NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

West Virginia vs Columbia: Date and tip-off time

The Mountaineers and the Lions will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill Location North Carolina

How to watch West Virginia vs Columbia on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Mountaineers and the Lions on:

TV Channel: ESPNews

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

West Virginia Mountaineers team news & key performers

The Mountaineers enter the tournament averaging 75.9 points per game, but their biggest strength lies in their defensive pressure, leading the Power Four conferences in forced turnovers (23.7 per game) and steals (13.6 per game). JJ Quinerly, the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, anchors the team, putting up 20.6 points per game while also being a lockdown defender. Kyah Watson joins Quinerly as a defensive stalwart, with both earning All-Big 12 Defensive Team honors.

Offensively, West Virginia boasts a balanced attack behind Quinerly's scoring prowess. Jordan Harrison (13.5 ppg) and Sydney Shaw (11.7 ppg) add scoring depth, while Harrison runs the offense with a team-best 4.5 assists per game. Watson provides hustle on the boards, averaging 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 steals per contest.

Columbia Lions news & key performers

Meanwhile, Columbia rides into the first round on a high, having secured the Ivy League regular season crown before stumbling in the conference tournament final against Harvard. The Lions led their league in scoring (73.1 ppg) and rebounding (39.6 per game) while limiting opponents to 58.6 points per contest.

Sophomore Riley Weiss headlines Columbia's offense, pouring in 18.0 points per game while sinking 92 three-pointers this season. Cecelia Collins (13.7 ppg, 4.6 apg) and Kitty Henderson (13.3 ppg, 4.9 apg) provide additional scoring and playmaking. Perri Page (6.3 rpg) and Henderson (6.1 rpg) control the glass.

