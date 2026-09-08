Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 12:45 MHPArena

Today's game between VfB Stuttgart and Viking will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 12:45 PM.

VfB Stuttgart vs Viking is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo and Paramount+ both carry the match, with DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network also among the options. Spanish-language viewers can tune in via ViX.

VfB Stuttgart host Viking at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart in the Champions League, as Sebastian Hoeness's side look to make their mark in Europe's premier club competition.

Stuttgart arrive in decent domestic form, having beaten FC Köln 4-1 in their most recent Bundesliga outing. That result will have lifted confidence after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich the week prior.

The German club have also been dealing with transfer activity, with midfielder Chema Andrés having departed for Brighton on deadline day. His exit leaves a gap in the squad that Hoeness will need to address.

Viking come into this match with momentum from their qualification campaign. The Norwegian side knocked out Dinamo Zagreb to reach this stage, winning 3-1 in the decisive leg after drawing the first match 2-2.

Morten Jensen's side drew 1-1 against Sandefjord in their most recent Eliteserien fixture, though a cup win over Brodd earlier in the week showed they remain competitive across competitions.

For those looking to watch the action live, TV channel and streaming options are listed below.

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Stuttgart head into the match without goalkeeper Dennis Seimen and forward Tiago Tomas through injury, while midfielder Nikolas Nartey is suspended. Hoeness is expected to name a projected XI featuring Fabian Bredlow in goal, with Josha Vagnoman, Jeff Chabot, Finn Jeltsch, and Maximilian Mittelstaedt in defence. Jamie Leweling, Angelo Stiller, Chris Fuehrich, Grischa Proemel, Deniz Undav, and Dzenan Pejcinovic are expected to complete the lineup.

Viking will be without Veton Berisha, Anders Baertelsen, and Sondre Bjoershol through injury, with no suspensions reported. Morten Jensen's projected XI is led by Arild Oestboe in goal, supported by Gianni Stensness, Henrik Heggheim, Jesper Daland, and Vetle Auklend, with Joe Bell, Kristoffer Askildsen, Tobias Moi, Zlatko Tripic, Peter Christiansen, and Simen Kvia-Egeskog also expected to feature.

Form

Stuttgart have recorded three wins, two losses, and no draws across their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding 12. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Bundesliga win over FC Köln, following a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich. They also progressed in the DFB-Pokal with a 4-0 win at Hansa Rostock.

Viking have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Sandefjord in the Eliteserien. The highlight of that run was a 3-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League qualification, which sealed their place in this stage of the competition.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between VfB Stuttgart and Viking. This fixture appears to be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Both VfB Stuttgart and Viking enter this Champions League fixture positioned first in their respective standings within the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: