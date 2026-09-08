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Champions League
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
MHPArena
team-logoViking
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Watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
VfB Stuttgart vs Viking
VfB Stuttgart
Viking
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between VfB Stuttgart and Viking, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
MHPArena

Today's game between VfB Stuttgart and Viking will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 12:45 PM.

VfB Stuttgart vs Viking is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Fubo and Paramount+ both carry the match, with DirecTV Stream and CBS Sports Network also among the options. Spanish-language viewers can tune in via ViX.

Fubo

Fubo

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Paramount+

Paramount+

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

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ViX

ViX

Click here

VfB Stuttgart host Viking at the MHP Arena in Stuttgart in the Champions League, as Sebastian Hoeness's side look to make their mark in Europe's premier club competition.

Stuttgart arrive in decent domestic form, having beaten FC Köln 4-1 in their most recent Bundesliga outing. That result will have lifted confidence after a heavy 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich the week prior.

The German club have also been dealing with transfer activity, with midfielder Chema Andrés having departed for Brighton on deadline day. His exit leaves a gap in the squad that Hoeness will need to address.

Viking come into this match with momentum from their qualification campaign. The Norwegian side knocked out Dinamo Zagreb to reach this stage, winning 3-1 in the decisive leg after drawing the first match 2-2.

Morten Jensen's side drew 1-1 against Sandefjord in their most recent Eliteserien fixture, though a cup win over Brodd earlier in the week showed they remain competitive across competitions.

For those looking to watch the action live, TV channel and streaming options are listed below.

How to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

VfB Stuttgart vs Viking Probable lineups

4-4-2
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
Formation
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
4-3-3
F. BredlowF. BredlowJ. VagnomanJ. VagnomanJ. ChabotJ. ChabotF. JeltschF. JeltschM. MittelstaedtM. MittelstaedtJ. LewelingJ. LewelingA. StillerA. StillerC. FuehrichC. FuehrichG. ProemelG. ProemelD. UndavD. UndavD. PejcinovicD. PejcinovicA. OestboeA. OestboeG. StensnessG. StensnessH. HeggheimH. HeggheimJ. DalandJ. DalandV. AuklendV. AuklendK. AskildsenK. AskildsenJ. BellJ. BellT. MoiT. MoiZ. TripicZ. TripicP. ChristiansenP. ChristiansenS. Kvia-EgeskogS. Kvia-Egeskog
Viking crest
Viking
VIK
4-4-2
VfB Stuttgart

Starting XI

Viking

Manager

  • S. Hoeness
  • M. Jensen

Stuttgart head into the match without goalkeeper Dennis Seimen and forward Tiago Tomas through injury, while midfielder Nikolas Nartey is suspended. Hoeness is expected to name a projected XI featuring Fabian Bredlow in goal, with Josha Vagnoman, Jeff Chabot, Finn Jeltsch, and Maximilian Mittelstaedt in defence. Jamie Leweling, Angelo Stiller, Chris Fuehrich, Grischa Proemel, Deniz Undav, and Dzenan Pejcinovic are expected to complete the lineup.

Viking will be without Veton Berisha, Anders Baertelsen, and Sondre Bjoershol through injury, with no suspensions reported. Morten Jensen's projected XI is led by Arild Oestboe in goal, supported by Gianni Stensness, Henrik Heggheim, Jesper Daland, and Vetle Auklend, with Joe Bell, Kristoffer Askildsen, Tobias Moi, Zlatko Tripic, Peter Christiansen, and Simen Kvia-Egeskog also expected to feature.

Form

VFB

VFB - Form

EVE
W3-1
FUL
L1-0
HRO
W0-4
FCB
L5-1
KOE
W4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VIK

VIK - Form

DZG
D2-2
DZG
W3-1
AAL
W2-1
BRO
W1-3
SAN
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Stuttgart have recorded three wins, two losses, and no draws across their last five matches, scoring 13 goals and conceding 12. Their most recent result was a 4-1 Bundesliga win over FC Köln, following a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich. They also progressed in the DFB-Pokal with a 4-0 win at Hansa Rostock.

Viking have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five matches, scoring eight goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Sandefjord in the Eliteserien. The highlight of that run was a 3-1 win over Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League qualification, which sealed their place in this stage of the competition.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between VfB Stuttgart and Viking. This fixture appears to be the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110010+13
W
2
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
10100001
D
3
LASKLASKLAS
10100001
D
4
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
5
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
6
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
7
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
8
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
9
LensLensRCL
00000000
10
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
11
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
12
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
13
InterInterINT
00000000
14
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
15
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
16
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
17
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
18
RomaRomaROM
00000000
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
20
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
21
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
22
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
23
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
24
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
25
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
26
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
28
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
29
ComoComoCOM
00000000
30
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
31
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
32
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
33
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
34
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
35
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
36
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100101-10
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

Both VfB Stuttgart and Viking enter this Champions League fixture positioned first in their respective standings within the competition.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch VfB Stuttgart vs Viking today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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