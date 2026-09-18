Serie A - Game Week 28 19 Sept 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Vasco da Gama and Coritiba will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Vasco da Gama vs Coritiba is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Vasco da Gama host Coritiba in a Serie A fixture that matters at both ends of the table, with Pedro Emanuel's side looking to build on a run of positive results while their visitors arrive with mid-table ambitions of their own.

Vasco come into this match with genuine momentum. Back-to-back wins over Gremio in the league and Santa Fe in the Copa Sudamericana have lifted the mood around the club, and Emanuel's side will be looking to make their home ground a difficult place to visit.

The off-field picture at Vasco has been far from quiet. A proposed move for Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison collapsed before the transfer window closed, with the striker himself confirming the deal fell through at the final stage due to loan limits imposed by his club. Philippe Coutinho's departure to Santos earlier this year added further turbulence, with the 34-year-old citing mental exhaustion and hostility from the stands as the reasons behind his exit from the club he grew up supporting.

Coritiba arrive in a steadier position. Fernando Seabra's side sit comfortably in mid-table and head into this fixture off a 3-3 draw with Athletico Paranaense, a result that extended their unbeaten run across their last three matches.

The visitors have shown they can score goals on the road. Wins over Remo and Corinthians in recent weeks point to a side with enough quality to cause problems, and Seabra will back his team to take something from this trip.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Vasco da Gama vs Coritiba live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Vasco da Gama vs Coritiba with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vasco da Gama are managed by Pedro Emanuel for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available for the home squad at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Coritiba head into the match under Fernando Seabra. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and no probable starting XI has been confirmed. Check back for the latest team news as it becomes available.

Form

Vasco da Gama have won three and lost two of their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Santa Fe, which followed a 1-2 Serie A victory at Gremio. Earlier in the run, Vasco drew 0-0 with Santa Fe in Colombia and suffered a 1-0 defeat to Fluminense. Emanuel's side scored ten goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Coritiba have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent match ended 3-3 against Athletico Paranaense, and they also claimed wins over Remo and Corinthians during the run. Seabra's side scored ten goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Serie A on April 1, 2026, when the sides drew 1-1 at Coritiba's ground. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Vasco hold the stronger record, with their most notable result a 5-1 home win in September 2023. The remaining three meetings all ended level, including two 1-1 draws in the 2021 Serie B campaign.

Standings

Vasco da Gama sit 17th in the Serie A table, meaning this fixture carries real survival weight for the home side. Coritiba are placed 8th, comfortably clear of the relegation picture and within reach of the top half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Vasco da Gama vs Coritiba today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: