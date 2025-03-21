How to watch today's Vanderbilt vs Oregon NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Vanderbilt vs Oregon NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 10 seed Oregon Ducks are set to square off against the No. 7 seed Vanderbilt Commodores in the Birmingham Regional on Friday, March 21, as both programs aim to extend their postseason journeys.

For Oregon, this marks a long-awaited return to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament after a two-year absence. The Ducks are undoubtedly fueled by a mix of excitement and determination as they look to capitalize on this opportunity. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, knows that feeling all too well. After nearly a decade without an NCAA Tournament bid, the Commodores are back for the second straight year and eager to make their presence felt on the big stage.

The Ducks enter the tournament looking to shake off the disappointment of a first-round exit in the Big Ten Tournament at the hands of Indiana. Oregon’s recent seasons have been turbulent, with the program missing out on March Madness in consecutive years. However, head coach Kelly Graves overhauled the roster following a historically tough campaign, bringing in seven transfers who helped steer the team back in the right direction.

Oregon has proven its ability to go toe-to-toe with top competition, knocking off multiple ranked opponents throughout the season, including No. 4 seed Baylor, No. 6 seed Iowa, and No. 7 seed Michigan State.

As for Vanderbilt, the Commodores arrive in the tournament after a tough loss to powerhouse South Carolina in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, falling 84-63. Despite the setback, Vanderbilt will look to regroup and make a statement as it eyes a deep run in March.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Vanderbilt vs Oregon NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

Vanderbilt vs Oregon: Date and tip-off time

The Commodores and the Ducks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium Location Durham, North Carolina

How to watch Vanderbilt vs Oregon on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Commodores and the Ducks on:

TV Channel: ESPNews

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Vanderbilt Commodores team news & key performers

Vanderbilt guard Mikayla Blakes put on a show with a 20-point effort against South Carolina, but it wasn't enough to pull off the upset. Blakes has been the Commodores' offensive engine, leading the team with 23.2 points per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 34.4% from deep. Her scoring output is even more impressive given the level of competition in the SEC—widely regarded as one of the toughest conferences in women’s basketball, with an SEC program claiming the last three national titles.

Blakes has delivered in big moments, playing a pivotal role in Vanderbilt's statement wins over No. 5 seed Tennessee and No. 5 seed Alabama. However, she's far from the Commodores’ only weapon. Forward Khamil Pierre (20.5 PPG) and guard Iyana Moore (12.6 PPG) add additional firepower, making Vanderbilt a formidable offensive force. By comparison, Oregon's leading scorer, Deja Kelly, averages 11.6 points per game.

Oregon Ducks team news & key performers

The Ducks, though, hang their hat on defense. They average 9.1 steals per game and recently forced top-seeded USC into 22 turnovers—well above the Trojans' 14.9 average. Oregon also has a major interior presence in 6ft 8in center Philipina Kyei, one of the tallest players in women's college basketball, giving them an edge in the paint on both ends of the floor.

MORE NCAA March Madness news and coverage