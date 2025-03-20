How to watch today's Utah vs Indiana NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Utah vs Indiana NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Eighth-seeded Utah (22-8, 13-6 Big 12) squad have traveled east, gearing up for their opening-round showdown against No. 9 seed Indiana (19-12, 11-9 Big Ten) in the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. The two teams are set to square off Friday at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., marking the first-ever meeting between the programs.

The Utes wrapped up an impressive regular season, finishing 22-8 overall with a 13-5 record in Big 12 action, while Indiana enters the tournament at 19-12, having posted a 10-8 mark in Big Ten play. Utah is making its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, having reached at least the second round in each of the past three years, including a Sweet 16 berth in 2023.

Indiana comes into March Madness having won six of its final 10 regular-season games, a stretch that featured a signature victory over No. 8 Ohio State. In the Big Ten Tournament, the Hoosiers, seeded ninth, knocked off No. 8 Oregon (78-62) before pushing top-seeded USC to the limit in an 84-79 defeat.

Utah vs Indiana: Date and tip-off time

The Utes and Hoosiers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT Venue Colonial Life Arena Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch Utah vs Indiana on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Utes and the Hoosiers on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Utah Utes team news & key performers

Utah has established itself as one of the premier three-point shooting teams in the country, boasting a 37.4% conversion rate from beyond the arc, which ranks 10th nationally. The Utes aren't shy about letting it fly either, averaging 10 made triples per game (6th in the country) on 26.8 attempts (13th overall).

Gianna Kneepkens has been the driving force behind Utah’s offensive firepower, earning first-team All-Conference recognition for the third time in her career. The standout guard leads the team in scoring with 19.2 points per game, all while knocking down threes at an impressive 45% clip.

Indiana Hoosiers news & key performers

Offensively, Indiana has been among the most efficient teams in the Big Ten, ranking third in both three-point shooting (36.7%) and free-throw percentage (78.9%). Their well-balanced attack features four players averaging double figures.

Leading the way is 6ft 3in Yarden Garzon, who contributes 14.5 points per game while also leading the team with 164 rebounds. A deadly perimeter shooter, Garzon finished first in the conference in made three-pointers (85), draining them at an elite 41.5% clip. At 6ft 2in, Sydney Parrish brings versatility to the Hoosiers, averaging 11.9 points per game while also being Indiana's top rebounder (5.4 per game). Her ability to make an impact on both ends of the floor has been invaluable.

Meanwhile, Shay Ciezki has emerged as a key contributor, ranking third in the Big Ten in total minutes played (1,052). Her durability, two-way effort, and ability to control the tempo have made her an essential piece of Indiana's success. Karoline Striplin adds depth to the frontcourt with her 10.1 points per game, providing a scoring presence inside. Chloe Moore-McNeil, the team's primary facilitator, dishes out 4.4 assists per game, ensuring the offense runs smoothly.

