Copa Libertadores - 1/8 11 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Tolima and Independiente del Valle will kick-off at Aug 11, 2026, 8:30 PM.

US viewers can catch Tolima vs Independiente del Valle live on beIN SPORTS, which holds exclusive rights to Copa Libertadores coverage in the United States. Streaming options are available via Fubo and beIN SPORTS Connect for those without a traditional cable package.

Tolima host Independiente del Valle in the Copa Libertadores, with both clubs carrying genuine continental ambitions into this Group Stage meeting.

The Colombian side have been inconsistent in domestic competition but remain a threat at home, where Sebastian Oliveros has built a side capable of grinding out results when it matters.

Independiente del Valle arrive in fine form. The Ecuadorian outfit have won all five of their most recent fixtures across the Copa Libertadores and Serie A, and Joaquin Papa's side look sharp heading into this fixture.

Del Valle currently sit top of Group H, which underlines their standing in this competition. Tolima occupy second place in Group B, meaning both clubs have something to protect and something to gain.

The contrast in momentum makes this a genuinely interesting watch. Del Valle's unbeaten run gives them confidence, while Tolima will look to their home advantage to level the playing field.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Tolima vs Independiente del Valle live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Tolima vs Independiente del Valle with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tolima are managed by Sebastian Oliveros, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available at this stage. No probable lineup has been released ahead of the match. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Independiente del Valle are led by Joaquin Papa, and similarly, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed at this time. No projected XI has been provided. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Tolima head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning three and losing two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 home win over Internacional de Bogota in the Primera A on August 8. They also claimed a 1-2 away victory against Alianza FC earlier in the run, though defeats to Independiente Medellin (3-2) and Deportes Quindio (1-2 in the Cup) show the inconsistency that has defined their recent form. Across those five games, Tolima scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Independiente del Valle have been in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent fixtures. Their latest result was a 0-2 victory away at LDU de Quito in the Serie A on August 8, and they also beat Tecnico Universitario 3-0 earlier in the sequence. Del Valle scored eight goals and conceded just three across those five games, with wins in both domestic and cup competition.





Head-to-Head Record





The two sides have met twice in the Copa Libertadores, with the most recent encounter coming on May 5, 2022, when Tolima beat Independiente del Valle 1-0 at home. The earlier meeting on April 14, 2022 ended 2-2, with Del Valle as the home side. Across both matches, the head-to-head record shows one win for Tolima and one draw, with five goals scored in total.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores group stage, Tolima currently sit second in Group B, while Independiente del Valle lead Group H.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tolima vs Independiente del Valle today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: