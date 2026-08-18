Copa Libertadores - 1/8 18 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Tolima and Independiente del Valle will kick-off at Aug 18, 2026, 8:30 PM.

US viewers can watch Tolima vs Independiente del Valle live on beIN SPORTS, which holds exclusive rights to Copa Libertadores coverage in the United States. Streaming alternatives are available via Fubo and beIN SPORTS Connect for those without a traditional cable subscription.

Tolima host Independiente del Valle in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with both clubs carrying genuine continental ambitions into this South American showdown.

The Colombian side have shown they can be a force at home under Sebastian Oliveros, even if their domestic form has been patchy. Three wins and two defeats from their last five matches tell the story of a team capable of results but not yet consistent enough to be trusted blindly.

Independiente del Valle arrive in a completely different state of mind. Joaquin Papa's side have won all five of their most recent fixtures across the Serie A and Copa Libertadores, and that momentum is hard to ignore heading into a continental road trip.

The standings sharpen the stakes further. Del Valle sit top of Group H, while Tolima occupy second place in Group B. Both clubs are protecting positions that matter, and neither can afford a careless performance at this stage of the competition.

The contrast in form gives this fixture a clear narrative. Del Valle carry the confidence of a side in full flow, while Tolima will lean on their home crowd and the unpredictability that comes with playing on familiar ground.

For US viewers looking to catch the action, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Tolima vs Independiente del Valle with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tolima are managed by Sebastian Oliveros, but no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Independiente del Valle are led by Joaquin Papa, and similarly, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed at this stage. No projected XI has been provided. Team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Tolima head into this match with a mixed recent run, winning three and losing two of their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Internacional de Bogota in the Primera A on August 8. Earlier in the sequence, they claimed a 1-2 away victory against Alianza FC, though defeats to Independiente Medellin, who beat them 3-2, and Deportes Quindio in the Cup highlight the inconsistency that has defined their recent form. Across those five matches, Tolima scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Independiente del Valle have been in outstanding form, winning all five of their most recent fixtures across domestic and cup competition. Their latest result was a 3-2 win over Delfin on August 15, and they also beat LDU de Quito 2-0 away on August 8. Del Valle scored nine goals and conceded just five across those five games, with clean sheets against Deportivo Cuenca and Manta underlining their defensive solidity.





Head-to-Head Record





The two sides have met twice in the Copa Libertadores, with the most recent encounter coming on May 5, 2022, when Tolima beat Independiente del Valle 1-0 at home. The earlier meeting on April 14, 2022 ended 2-2, with Del Valle as the home side. Across both matches, the record shows one win for Tolima and one draw, with three goals scored in total.

Standings

In the Copa Libertadores group stage, Tolima currently sit second in Group B, while Independiente del Valle lead Group H.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tolima vs Independiente del Valle today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: