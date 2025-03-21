How to watch today's TCU vs Fairleigh Dickinson NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch TCU vs Fairleigh Dickinson NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The TCU Horned Frogs are set to make history, hosting their first-ever NCAA women's tournament game as a No. 2 seed when they take on 15th-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson. The Frogs are looking to snap a long tournament drought, having last secured a March Madness victory in 2006 with a hard-fought 69-65 win over Texas A&M.

This year, TCU is eyeing a deeper run, aiming to become the first basketball program in school history to reach the Sweet 16. While the Horned Frogs have made it to the round of 32 on five occasions, they've yet to break through to the second weekend.

Fairleigh Dickinson arrives in Fort Worth as one of the hottest teams in the nation, riding a 22-game winning streak and boasting an impressive 29-3 record. Under the guidance of Northeast Conference Coach of the Year Stephanie Gailey, the Knights dominated their conference, sweeping both the regular season and tournament titles. Their last defeat came on December 11, when they fell 83-58 to Rutgers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the TCU vs Fairleigh Dickinson NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

TCU vs Fairleigh Dickinson: Date and tip-off time

The Horned Frogs and the Knights will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Friday, March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:30 pm ET/11:30 am PT Venue Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch TCU vs Fairleigh Dickinson on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Horned Frogs and the Knights on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

TCU Horned Frogs team news & key performers

Stepping into the head coaching role for the 2023-24 season, Mike Campbell inherited a TCU program coming off a dismal 8-23 campaign. In his first year at the helm, the Horned Frogs hit the ground running, surging to a 14-0 start. However, injuries took a heavy toll, forcing the team to forfeit matchups against Kansas State and Iowa State. With depth becoming a major concern, Campbell even held an open walk-on tryout to bolster the roster.

Determined to reshape the squad, Campbell turned to the transfer portal to bring in key reinforcements. Sedona Prince has emerged as a dominant force in the paint, leading the team in rebounds and blocked shots. Madison Conner has established herself as one of the nation’s elite sharpshooters, ranking second in the country in three-pointers. Meanwhile, Van Lith has been the offensive catalyst, pacing the team in scoring while earning Big 12 Player of the Year honors. Taylor Bigby and Donovyn Hunter have also played pivotal roles, providing additional depth and impact on both ends of the floor.

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights team news & key performers

Leading the charge for FDU is Tenesia Brown, the team's top scorer at 15.0 points per game and their most dominant presence on the glass, pulling down 9.8 rebounds per contest—more than twice as many as any of her teammates. Ava Renninger adds another scoring threat, averaging 13.8 points per game while launching a team-high 175 three-point attempts this season. Meanwhile, Abigael Babore rounds out the team’s trio of double-digit scorers, putting up 10.5 points per game, while also serving as the team’s primary facilitator with 105 assists on the year.

Despite their success, the Knights lack size, with Brown serving as a stretch-five at 6ft 2in. Instead, they rely on ball movement and precision passing to create high-quality looks, particularly around the free-throw line and beyond the arc.

As a unit, FDU averages 67.5 points per game while holding opponents to just 54.7. They shoot at a 42% clip from the field and fire up over eight three-pointers per contest, just one shy of TCU’s mark.

